August solar eclipse - date, time and best place to watch in the UK

August is bringing one of the best solar eclipses in decades to the UK. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

A partial solar eclipse will be visible across the UK in one of the biggest celestial events since 1999.

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Astronomy followers are in for a treat in August as a solar eclipse - the fullest one since 1999, will be taking place across the UK.

As the moon crosses between Earth and the sun, those interested in the celestial event will see around 90 per cent of the sun blocked during the passing moment.

For those watching in the UK, it will be the most coverage solar eclipse they've seen in 27 years, when there was totality (full covering) across parts of Cornwall and Devon.

Here's everything you need to know about the August solar eclipse including when it's happening and the best place to watch it in the UK.

The solar eclipse will be visible from across the UK from 6pm on August 12th. Picture: Getty

When is the August solar eclipse?

Labelled a partial solar eclipse, it will be visible across the UK on August 12th.

The astronomical event is exciting for many as it marks the most significant eclipse since the one that happened in 1999 and will be the last one until 2090.

What time is the solar eclipse and how long does it last?

The eclipse begins on 'first contact' - the moment the moon begins to cover the sun - just after 6pm. The peak covering, estimated to be around 90 per cent, is said to occur just after 7pm.

In total, the August eclipse will last around two hours as it ends moments after 8pm.

The August solar eclipse will be best visble from London, Cornwall and Scotland. Picture: Getty

Where is the best place to watch the solar eclipse in the UK?

The South West of the country, near Cornwall and Devon, will have the best visibility of the eclipse and could see a 95 per cent coverage.

The Scottish Highlands, Snowdonia, Pembrokeshire and Mizen Head in Ireland are also top spots to see the most coverage.

For those living in London and surrounding areas, a 90 percent eclipse will still be visible.

Of course, weather conditions will also impact just how visible the event will be with clearer forecasts happening closer to the date.

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