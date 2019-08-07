B&M is selling Christmas advent calendars FOUR MONTHS early

Bargain store B&M is selling advent calendars in August. Picture: Getty / B&M

The discount store's festive selection has already hit shelves, but is the school summer holidays too early to stock up?

Bargain chain B&M is sprinkling festive spirit all over its stores by stocking advent calendars and gift sets a whopping four months early.

Discount shoppers were stunned to discover the nationwide store had already put a selection of Christmas countdown buys on its shelves, despite the fact Brits are not even halfway through their school summer holidays.

The popular shop is selling cute picks for kids, including the LOL Surprise advent calendar for £7, which is packed with mini beauty treats from lip glosses to peel-off nail polishes, and even comes with a tiny nail file.

B&M are selling the LOL Surprise advent calendar for just £7. Picture: B&M

You can also get your hands on a pack of £2.49 festive lip balms, a selection of 10 snowman, Christmas pudding and Santa bath fizzers and a £2.99 Hatchimal duo bath set if you're looking to snag an early present.

Bargain hunters caught a glimpse of the Christmas collection in stores earlier this month when an eagle-eyed customer posted a picture of the "adorbs" advent calendar on the Money Saver Online Facebook page.

The snap got fans of the wallet-friendly group talking, which led to a string of parents flagging the festive news to other mums, dads and pals.

One user tagged their friend online and said: “if you go to B&M please get these for the girls!”

"If you see one of these LOL doll ones before I do can you get me one please," wrote another.

A third said: "Neive would love this xxx," alongside her Facebook friend's tagged name.

“We need to take a trip for our LOL mad girls,” added one clearly excited mother.

As of today, there's still 139 days until Christmas but that won't stop thrifty shoppers heading to the discount chain a few months earlier than planned to snap up a festive steal.

The advent calendars are available in B&M stores nationwide. With more than 630 stores across the UK, fingers crossed it'll be easy to get cracking on shopping for stocking fillers right away!

Find your nearest store here: www.bmstores.co.uk/stores.