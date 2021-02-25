The 40 baby names predicted to be huge this decade - including Romeo and Blossom

25 February 2021, 10:12

The baby names predicted to be popular this decade (stock images)
The baby names predicted to be popular this decade (stock images). Picture: Getty
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Looking for some baby name inspiration? A new list of monikers predicted to be huge in the next 10 years has been revealed...

If you have a little one on the way, you may be spending a great deal of time researching baby names on the hunt for the perfect moniker.

There have been a number of different categories of inspiration released this year, including 'lost' names making a comeback and even Bridgerton-inspired names.

Now, a new list has identified 40 baby names that are set to soar over the next decade - and some of them are absolutely adroable.

Pregnancy and parenting company Bounty tracked 300,000 UK baby names to identify the ones that were growing in popularity, and found that names like Romeo and Anastasia will experience a surge.

Names like Romeo and Blossom look set to be big this decade (stock images)
A spokesperson told Hull Live: "Having assessed over 300,000 names for the stand-out highest climbers over the last 12 months we can predict which exactly which name trends are set to take off.

"This is because, outside of official birth registration lists (which are published 18 months behind) ours is the largest, most up-to-date baby names list in the UK – making it guaranteed to bring you the latest trends in baby names."

See below for the full lists.

Top 20 Most popular names for girls for the next 10 years

  1. Nellie
  2. Elodie
  3. Anastasia
  4. Margot
  5. Aubrey
  6. Ayda
  7. Remi
  8. Alayna
  9. Aurelia
  10. Winnie
  11. Dorothy
  12. Kyla
  13. Maeve
  14. Dottie
  15. Liyana
  16. Addison
  17. Blossom
  18. Adeline
  19. Avery
  20. Nola

Top 20 Most popular names for boys for the next 10 years

  1. Chester
  2. Levi
  3. Hudson
  4. Eddie
  5. Myles
  6. Rio
  7. Vincent
  8. Otis
  9. Abel
  10. Coby
  11. Travis
  12. Robbie
  13. Idris
  14. Monty
  15. Romeo
  16. Raphael
  17. Barney
  18. Osian
  19. Dante
  20. Troy

