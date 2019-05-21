Will there be a Back to the Future musical, how can I get tickets and will it come to London?

21 May 2019, 16:46

The musical will open in Manchester next year
The musical will open in Manchester next year. Picture: Manchester Opera House

Back to the Future is being made into a musical: here's everything you need to know, including date, location and ticket information

A Back to the Future musical has been announced, starting next year in Manchester and then touring across the country. The musical was originally due to start in 2015, but was delayed until 2020 as the writer Bob Gale said: "Good things take time".

A musical based on the film trilogy will open in Manchester next year
A musical based on the film trilogy will open in Manchester next year. Picture: Universal

The musical will feature classic songs from the movie such as Power Of Love and Johnny B Goode, and there will even be new music lyrics by Alan Silvestri, who wrote the original score for the film.

Here's everything you need to know.

When does the Back to the Future musical arrive in Manchester?

The world premiere will kick off on 20 February 2020 at the Manchester Opera House with a whopping 12-week long run.

Will the Back to the Future musical be like the films?

The BBC reports that Bob Gale and the trilogy's director Robert Zemeckis had been "trying to get this project off the ground for years".

The Back To The Future musical will feature the same songs as the original film
The Back To The Future musical will feature the same songs as the original film. Picture: Universal

"But good things take time and finally, the time is right," Galed said. "Our cast is outstanding, the songs are fantastic, and director John Rando is doing an amazing job ensuring the show truly captures the magic of the movie."

Christopher Lloyd, who played Doc Brown, said in a statement: "Ever since Bob Gale told me about this, I've been eagerly anticipating it and, in particular, wondering what it will be like to hear Doc Brown sing.

"So I'm really looking forward to attending the opening in Manchester to experience our wonderful movie as a musical. I'm only sorry I don't have a real time machine so that I could see it tomorrow!"

Will the Back to the Future musical come to London?

The musical is set to hit London's West End after its 12-week Manchester run.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

A woman was charged £4,600 for 2,800 fillets of salmon

Woman shocked to find she'd been charged £4,600 for her Waitrose food delivery
The young couple have been kept apart over an old WhatsApp

Brit locked up and banned from US over misread text message to girlfriend
The mum isn't happy with her current situation

Stay-at-home mum demands monthly salary from hubby to go clothes shopping
Don't Tell Your Mum is a hilarious new podcast showing family life through a dad's perspective

Heart's JK and Dadsnet Founder, Al Ferguson host a brand new parenting podcast called 'Don't Tell Your Mum
An estate in East Dunbartonshire has banned hopscotch

Parents furious as kids banned from playing hopscotch outside their homes

Trending on Heart

Reese Witherspoon will be reprising her role as Elle Woods

Reese Witherspoon just dropped a HUGE update about Legally Blonde 3

TV & Movies

Chas and Paddy

Emmerdale’s Chas and Paddy actors reveal the results of baby scan following baby Grace heartbreak

TV & Movies

The Hollywood actress stopped eating earlier on in her career to stop unwanted attention from men

Jessica Alba 'stopped eating' to prevent unwanted male attention early in her career

Showbiz

Stranger Things asset

When is Stranger Things released on Netflix, what's the new trailer and who's in the cast?

Showbiz

Who killed Rana? All will be revealed next week...

Coronation Street killer REVEALED next week - and the suspects might shock you

TV & Movies

Spice Girls kick start their tour on Friday

Spice Girls give fans first look at reunion tour with behind-the-scenes photo

Celebrities