Will there be a Back to the Future musical, how can I get tickets and will it come to London?

The musical will open in Manchester next year. Picture: Manchester Opera House

Back to the Future is being made into a musical: here's everything you need to know, including date, location and ticket information

A Back to the Future musical has been announced, starting next year in Manchester and then touring across the country. The musical was originally due to start in 2015, but was delayed until 2020 as the writer Bob Gale said: "Good things take time".

A musical based on the film trilogy will open in Manchester next year. Picture: Universal

The musical will feature classic songs from the movie such as Power Of Love and Johnny B Goode, and there will even be new music lyrics by Alan Silvestri, who wrote the original score for the film.

Here's everything you need to know.

When does the Back to the Future musical arrive in Manchester?

The world premiere will kick off on 20 February 2020 at the Manchester Opera House with a whopping 12-week long run.

Will the Back to the Future musical be like the films?

The BBC reports that Bob Gale and the trilogy's director Robert Zemeckis had been "trying to get this project off the ground for years".

The Back To The Future musical will feature the same songs as the original film. Picture: Universal

"But good things take time and finally, the time is right," Galed said. "Our cast is outstanding, the songs are fantastic, and director John Rando is doing an amazing job ensuring the show truly captures the magic of the movie."

Christopher Lloyd, who played Doc Brown, said in a statement: "Ever since Bob Gale told me about this, I've been eagerly anticipating it and, in particular, wondering what it will be like to hear Doc Brown sing.

"So I'm really looking forward to attending the opening in Manchester to experience our wonderful movie as a musical. I'm only sorry I don't have a real time machine so that I could see it tomorrow!"

Will the Back to the Future musical come to London?

The musical is set to hit London's West End after its 12-week Manchester run.