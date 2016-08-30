Ooh La La! Can This Cheeky Trick Help Banish Your Sleepless Nights For Good?

Trouble sleeping? We may just have the perfect solution for insomnia.

The power of a good night's sleep can be transformative.

But research by YouGov says that 36% of women and 23% pf men wake up during the night and are unable to get back to sleep.

Meanwhile the same survey by the international internet-based market research firm states that this results in 33% of women feeling less confident in their appearance and 20% of men feeling the same.

Not exactly uplifting figures!

Read more: Why Going To Sleep On An Argument Is So Bad For Your Health

So how do we change things?

It's not surprising therefore that seemingly endless research has been conducted to try to discover handy hints and tips to help us get peacefully off to the land of nod.

It seems like scientists have suggested everything from counting sheep to which types of mattresses are best and whether or not apps actually do anything.

But now studies have shown that the key to a proper nights kip party lies in our body's ability to self-regulate our temperature.

Insomniacs tend to have a naturally higher body temperature which can mean that we're too warm then it can be difficult to get into a peaceful state.

We need our core temperature to drop therefore in order to aid proper sleep.

So what's the easiest way of doing this?

It's advisable to keep your bedroom between 16 and 20 degrees. If your room is tricky to control however, then why not simply sleep naked?

Yep, getting your kit off and kipping in the buff comes doctor recommended as a way of promoting a healthy night's slumber.

What are you waiting for?