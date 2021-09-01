'I was banned from my best friend's wedding because I treat Covid patients'

1 September 2021, 13:40

A woman was banned from her friends wedding because of her job
A woman was banned from her friends wedding because of her job. Picture: TikTok @dr.ems/Alamy

A doctor has been kicked out of her friend's wedding part because she is a doctor.

A doctor has claimed her best friend uninvited her from her wedding because she treats Covid patients.

Taking to TikTok, Dr. Emily Long said she had already spent thousands of dollars when her friend banned her because she was ‘scared’ she'd infect her guests.

She explained that she was due to fly out to the big day straight from a shift at the hospital, but her friend called her just hours before and told her to not go.

Dr Emily said: "Tomorrow, I was supposed to fly out straight from an 18-hour shift to my best friend's big wedding events that I spent thousands of dollars on and took my vacation time, which is very limited, off to attend.

"And when I text her this morning to let her know that I was being tested and taking all these precautions before I flew in an attempt to make her feel comfortable, she totally freaked out when she found out that I take care of sick people – who would have thought that a doctor took care of sick people?

"So I was uninvited because I made a lot of people and her feel uncomfortable."

TikTok users were shocked by the post, with one writing: “But she is having a WEDDING. How nervous could she be?”

Dr. Emily Long was uninvited from her friend's wedding
Dr. Emily Long was uninvited from her friend's wedding. Picture: TikTok @dr.ems

Another person said: “You dodged a bullet because a big wedding in Texas is a guaranteed superspreader event.”

A third wrote: “Please tell me she’s not your friend anymore. I’m sorry that happened to you.”

While a fourth added: “Obviously you’re getting tested and have been taking precautions and she wasted your time and money.”

In another wedding invite drama, a single mum was also kicked out of her best friend’s wedding after she missed the hen do to look after her baby.

The 26-year-old bridesmaid, who has a 16-month-old, was forced to miss her friend Jen’s bachelorette party at the last minute as she couldn’t leave her child overnight.

But after explaining to the bride why she could no longer make the whole weekend celebrations, she was swiftly taken off the wedding guest list.

When the woman then reached out to her friend - who she has known for 20 years - to find out the wedding itinerary, she was told she was no longer invited.

“Her husband texted me to let me know that Jen is mad at me about the bachelorette party and doesn’t want me at the wedding anymore because she thinks I don’t care about her,” she wrote, adding: “I’m absolutely heartbroken.”

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The ex-bridesmaid shared her story to Reddit (stock images)

Woman takes bride to court after she's kicked out the wedding party for cutting her hair
A replica or the trolley at Platform 9 ¾ will be travelling across stations in the UK

Harry Potter's Platform 9 ¾ trolley is touring UK train stations this year

TV & Movies

There could still be some sunshine on the way...

Hot spell to bring highs of 24C after a cold and rainy summer

News

The dad has caused quite a stir online... (stock images)

Dad refuses to change newborn's nappies at night because he needs eight hours of sleep
Julia Bradbury shared an optical illusion online

Do you see a horse walking forwards or backwards? Optical illusion divides opinion

Trending on Heart

Nick Brewer was innocent of the crimes detailed on the signs

Was Clickbait's Nick Brewer guilty and did he really cheat on Sophie?

TV & Movies

Ant and Nikita were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Nikita and Ant and where are they now?

TV & Movies

Thelma Barlow played Mavis in Coronation Street

Who played Mavis Wilton in Coronation Street?

TV & Movies

Clickbait was inspired by some real-life online crimes

Will there be a season two of Clickbait on Netflix?

TV & Movies

Morag and Luke were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Morag Crichton and Luke Dawson?

TV & Movies

Nine Perfect Strangers is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video

When are the Nine Perfect Strangers new episodes released in the UK?

TV & Movies