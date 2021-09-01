'I was banned from my best friend's wedding because I treat Covid patients'

A woman was banned from her friends wedding because of her job. Picture: TikTok @dr.ems/Alamy

A doctor has been kicked out of her friend's wedding part because she is a doctor.

A doctor has claimed her best friend uninvited her from her wedding because she treats Covid patients.

Taking to TikTok, Dr. Emily Long said she had already spent thousands of dollars when her friend banned her because she was ‘scared’ she'd infect her guests.

She explained that she was due to fly out to the big day straight from a shift at the hospital, but her friend called her just hours before and told her to not go.

Dr Emily said: "Tomorrow, I was supposed to fly out straight from an 18-hour shift to my best friend's big wedding events that I spent thousands of dollars on and took my vacation time, which is very limited, off to attend.

"And when I text her this morning to let her know that I was being tested and taking all these precautions before I flew in an attempt to make her feel comfortable, she totally freaked out when she found out that I take care of sick people – who would have thought that a doctor took care of sick people?

"So I was uninvited because I made a lot of people and her feel uncomfortable."

TikTok users were shocked by the post, with one writing: “But she is having a WEDDING. How nervous could she be?”

Dr. Emily Long was uninvited from her friend's wedding. Picture: TikTok @dr.ems

Another person said: “You dodged a bullet because a big wedding in Texas is a guaranteed superspreader event.”

A third wrote: “Please tell me she’s not your friend anymore. I’m sorry that happened to you.”

While a fourth added: “Obviously you’re getting tested and have been taking precautions and she wasted your time and money.”

In another wedding invite drama, a single mum was also kicked out of her best friend’s wedding after she missed the hen do to look after her baby.

The 26-year-old bridesmaid, who has a 16-month-old, was forced to miss her friend Jen’s bachelorette party at the last minute as she couldn’t leave her child overnight.

But after explaining to the bride why she could no longer make the whole weekend celebrations, she was swiftly taken off the wedding guest list.

When the woman then reached out to her friend - who she has known for 20 years - to find out the wedding itinerary, she was told she was no longer invited.

“Her husband texted me to let me know that Jen is mad at me about the bachelorette party and doesn’t want me at the wedding anymore because she thinks I don’t care about her,” she wrote, adding: “I’m absolutely heartbroken.”