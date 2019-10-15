British beauty blogger Sonia Ali stuns fans who claim she looks exactly like Kim Kardashian

This beauty blogger (left) has been mistaken for Kim Kardashian (right). Picture: Instagram

One woman has completely baffled Instagram users who claim she looks exactly like Kim Kardashian.

We all like to copy our favourite celebrities, but beauty blogger Sonia Ali has taken it a step further with her Instagram page.

The 24-year-old - who was born in London but now lives in Dubai - shares her social media with sister Fyza, 27, where they review beauty products for their 1million followers.

But their fans just can’t help but notice that Sonia bares a striking resemblance to reality superstar Kim Kardashian.

Commenting on one picture of Sonia, one follower wrote: "You look more like Kim K than she does herself it's insane."

A second said: "I genuinely thought it was Kim."

Read More: Kanye West told Kim Kardashian her Met Gala dress was 'too sexy'

“Kim Kardashian who???,” said a third, while a fourth added: "Is it me or she literally looks like Kim Kardashian."

If that wasn’t enough, Sonia’s sister Fyza also looks a lot like Kim’s sister Kylie Jenner.

Read More: Bride-to-be slated by guests for expecting them to pay off £50k student debt as wedding gift

Earlier this year, Fyza shared a series of shots of her sister which were inspired by Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim.

In honour of Kim’s 90s inspired glam collection, she wrote: “I loved going back to recreating Kim K looks because she’s literally the only one that starts new makeup trends and tried so many styles.

“As a makeup artist I love to share alternative ways to achieve this look I did on my sister. I’ll be sharing the products used in stories although not all will be drugstore as it was super hard to find dupes! 🥰✨💎”

In another snap, Sonia can be seen mimicking another iconic Instagram look from Kim K where she wore a lime green jumper.

The sisters have previously spoken out about critics who say they're 'Kardashian wannabes', saying lots of women in the Middle East have the 'Kardashian look'.

Speaking to Refinery29 in 2017, Sonia said: "People here aren't shocked by how we look because everyone has dark skin, dark brows, and brown eyes. Every corner you turn, everyone looks like a Kardashian."