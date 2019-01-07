This £12.99 4D silk fibre mascara has gone viral for making lashes ridiculously long

7 January 2019, 16:50

DDK 4D silk fibre mascara goes viral
The DDK 4D silk fibre mascara has gone viral. Picture: Amazon
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Super long lashes are taking over Instagram as beauty lovers get their hands on this insane new 4D silk fibre mascara.

There is a new mascara in town, and the lengthening product is taking long lashes to a whole new level.

The 4D silk fibre mascara is taking over the beauty world on Instagram as the fake-eyelash effect goes viral on social media.

Images and videos of people trying the mascara have received thousands of views and likes as people are left shocked at the results.

Read more: This gadget promises the end of smudged mascara

DDK 4D silk fibre mascara goes viral
The mascara can be bought on Amazon for £12.99. Picture: Amazon

The product comes with two wands, one is the mascara and the other is the silk fibers.

Application should involve a repetition of applying mascara, followed by the fibers, and over again until your ideal look is achieved.

Reviews from beauty lovers have been mixed over the Internet.

While some people have applauded the lengthening product, others haven’t been a fan of the long-lash effect the mascara created.

Read more: When you should REALLY throw away your mascara

View this post on Instagram

Mascara 4 DIMENSI.. Yang ORIGINAL HANYA ADA DI @mascaraviral ⭕JUAL LUDES⭕ ‼HARGA PROMO MURAH BANGET AKHIR TAHUN‼ Spesial harga Promoo!! ⬇⬇ Hanya di @mascaraviral Membuat bulu mata menjadi CETARRR LENTIKK secara Instant.. 😍 @mascaraviral Fungsinya.. 1.Membuat bulu mata Terlihat Lebih PANJANG 2.Membuat bulu mata Terlihat Lebih TEBAL 3.Membuat bulu mata Terlihat Lebih BERVOLUME ⚠READY SIAP KIRIM⚠ Ada produk lain juga = ✔SEKALI MASKERAN LANGSUNG PUTIH ✔LIPSTIK EMUT ATAU LAZY LIP ✔TOPPING BALM PLUS BY LITTE BABY Info Pemesanan dan Order.. Wa = 088977741675 Line = @beautyskincare99 Jangan lupa.. ⭕follow @mascaraviral ⭕Like @mascaraviral ⭕Tag teman kamu sebanyak banyaknya @mascaraviral Dan DAPATKAN MASCARA 4 DIMENSI GRATIS.. PEMENANG AKAN Diumumkan di IG @mascaraviral sewaktu-waktu.. . #ombrelips #mascarawaterproof #mascara #maskara #inspirasikecantikan #tipskecantikan #viral #tutorialmakeup #mascara4d #makeuptutorial #inspirasimakeup #ombrelipstik #muajakarta #makeupindo #lipstick #mascaramurah #makeuphits #makeup #beautyvlogger #makeupbeauty #makeupclass #makeupparty #makeuppengantin #hudabeauty #bulumatapalsu #makeuplook #mascarafiber #ddkmascara #mascara4dimensi #mascara3d

A post shared by INSPIRASI KECANTIKAN TERBAIK (@ragam_kecantikan_) on

One person shared: “My eyelashes are super short and this mascara worked wonders!”

However, another described the look as “clumpy” and “stupid”.

The mascara can be purchased on Amazon for £12.99.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

A single mum of three was left devastated when she fell victim to the parking small print at her local Co-op

A single mum was fined £260 over this parking rule that you may not have heard about

Parenting

We're predicting BIG things for lime green this season

How to nail the neon green trend: the hottest 2019 colour made popular by Kendall Jenner

Fashion

Peter Mac is a personal trainer and running coach and trained Rochelle Humes for the marathon

Want to get fit in 2019? We asked celebrity personal trainer Peter Mac for his top tips
There's no time like the present to start writing a book

How to write a book in 2019: An author and expert reveals her top tips for penning a novel