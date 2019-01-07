This £12.99 4D silk fibre mascara has gone viral for making lashes ridiculously long
7 January 2019, 16:50
Super long lashes are taking over Instagram as beauty lovers get their hands on this insane new 4D silk fibre mascara.
There is a new mascara in town, and the lengthening product is taking long lashes to a whole new level.
The 4D silk fibre mascara is taking over the beauty world on Instagram as the fake-eyelash effect goes viral on social media.
Images and videos of people trying the mascara have received thousands of views and likes as people are left shocked at the results.
The product comes with two wands, one is the mascara and the other is the silk fibers.
Application should involve a repetition of applying mascara, followed by the fibers, and over again until your ideal look is achieved.
Reviews from beauty lovers have been mixed over the Internet.
While some people have applauded the lengthening product, others haven’t been a fan of the long-lash effect the mascara created.
One person shared: “My eyelashes are super short and this mascara worked wonders!”
However, another described the look as “clumpy” and “stupid”.
The mascara can be purchased on Amazon for £12.99.