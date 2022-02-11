Exclusive

Leading aesthetics doctor explains how double chin dissolving injection works

Aqualyx injections can help dissolve the fat in a double chin. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Gritt

If staring at yourself for the past two years has made you feel insecure about your jaw line then you're not alone - and there is potentially a solution...

The coronavirus pandemic has been incredibly stressful in countless ways - but it’s also unleashed a lot of insecurities about out appearance that we might not have previously known about, or acknowledged.

For many people, staring at their own reflection for work and social calls, as well as not having access to their usual grooming and beauty routines, has triggered a deep sense of dislike for who they have been staring at almost daily since March 2020.

A combination of a more sedentary lifestyle, ageing and stress has resulted in a lot of people gaining weight either through a lack of meaningful movement or from making bad choices regarding to diet and boozing, or just generally comfort eating.

But there are options for people who are currently unhappy with their looks, and if the problem area is a double chin, the solution might in be a course of Aqualyx treatments.

Dr. Ahmed, aka the Aesthetics Doctor, is a leading practitioner in this area, and told Heart.co.uk that he has seen an increase in patients having the treatment as the world opens up again and people feel safe to reignite their social lives.

He said: “Previously if you wanted to remove stubborn pockets of fat, for instance in the area under the chin or in the upper, inner thighs, liposuction was your only option.

“But it is expensive and patients need to factor in a certain amount of downtime.”

The opposite can be said of Aqualyx, which is an injectable treatment that takes just minutes to administer by an aesthetic doctor.

It works by dissolving fat cells, which are then removed through the body’s natural drainage system. Like all fat removal treatments once these cells are gone they’re gone - but if you don’t make healthy lifestyle choices and gain weight, the cells will regrow.

Dr. Ahmed added: “This is not a weight loss treatment, but it can help motivate people to make positive changes and treat stubborn pockets of fat that can be problematic to shift through exercise alone.”

Aqualyx is also much cheaper than traditional liposuction, with a single treatment costing around £350. The price of Liposuction can run in to the thousands.