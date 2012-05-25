Heart's Beauty Diary

Heart's beauty editor brings you the lowdown on what's hot right now. This month: oxygen facials, beautiful hair colour and easy nails with a lot of bling!

After the long winter months skin, hair and nails need a boost to face the warmer months.

Go for a deeply cleansing facials, freshen up your hair colour and jazz up those nails...



FACE

As I'll be wearing little makeup in the heat, what could be better than reviving my skin with a deeply cleansing facial?

So I decided to head off to Bliss Spa in London and try their famous Triple Oxygen Blast.

The spa is lovely: modern, clean and a true oasis of calm.

I changed into a gown and lay down on a bed in a warm room where relaxing music was playing.

The facial starts with an intensive cleanse, followed by exfoliation and a fruit acid wash. Before the necessary black heads extraction,an oxygen wrap is applied to prepare the skin, followed by a calming oxygen and milk mask, hydrating enzyme pack and oxygen spray enriched with vitamins.

85 minutes later not only was I deeply relaxed, but I was left with is the clearest, most radiant skin you could imagine. As this facial is so delicate you can have the treatment just before a night out and apply makeup straight after.

A brilliant once-in-a-while pick me up! (£148.10 http://www.blissworld.co.uk/)









HAIR

If you dye your hair the change of season is the perfect time to revive your colour or highlights.

Many women lighten the hair come the hot season so it's important to invest in some good highlights. Try to avoid the cheaper options as they can look…well cheap!

I certainly was in dire need of a colour freshen up, so I headed to cult hairdresser Trevor Sorbie in London's Hampstead.

The salon is modern, airy, classy and clean. I was lucky enough to have my mane tended to by colour director Sharon Wickstead who after a consultation, advised me on the best shade of blonde toner for my colouring and i was happy to follow her lead. After highlighting my hair Sharon applied an ash blonde tone instead of the golden blonde I already had.

And how right she was! After a blow dry, my hair looked gorgeously highlighted with no brassy tones and had a real bounce to it. I felt very glamorous and my hair looked healthy and expensive. Verdict: they did a stunning job and I'll definitely go back for more! (http://www.trevorsorbie.com/)

NAILS

Nails have become huge in the last year, with stars like Lady Gaga and Rihanna sporting some truly quirky shapes and designs.

As much as I'd love to have a professional manicure every week, I'm lacking both time and funds, so I've started wearing nail stickers, a fun and easy way to play around with nail art without being a professional technician.

I've tried several types of stickers, but my absolute favourite hands down has to be Nail Bliss Bling (£7.49 www.sallyexpress.com). Unlike most, these nail appliqués don't require heating and can be applied directly onto the nail, a job that takes no more than 5 minutes. My stickers lasted for over a week - longer that it says on the pack - despite me not being particularly careful with them! They can be used on fingers and toes and come in a vast array of designs. My favourites are Silver Gem and Leopard Print (pictured).





