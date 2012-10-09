The Best Of The Beauty Blogs

Each week Heart Beauty reveals what has captured the attention of our favourite bloggers.

This week British Beauty Blogger takes a look towards Christmas as she tests winter collections from Essie, Michael Kors for Estee Lauder and By Terry. It's making us feel very festive as there are still a few months until Santa slides down the chimney.

One blogger who is resisting the festive spirit is A Beauty Junkie In London. She is feeling all flushed as she tries out her favourite blushers including a baby pink one from e.l.f and a set from Benefit. Self-confessed cosmetics addict Jen, who started her blog in 2009, says: "These sets will make perfect presents come present-giving time (refusing to use the C-word until at least November) but until then, I'll be using mine to perk up my Autumn skin!"

Katherine Gould has been finding inspiration from behind the scenes at the catwalks from the latest fashion weeks on her blog Notes On Beauty. She jokes: "I love watching behind the scenes videos just as much as I love rummaging through other people's kits (am I a make-up Womble?)"

Beauty Passionista takes a masterclass in perfecting a blow-dry from the SAKS Academy in Covent Garden and gives a few hints and tips from the session on her blog.

Make-up fan Louise from Get Lippie - a blog that writes about "beauty without fuss" - gives her opinion on the five basic essentials that should be included in every beauty bag. She chooses her must-have brands including a base, blush, mascara, eyeshadow/eyeliner and lip colour.

Read last week's round-up of the beauty blogs here.