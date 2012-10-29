Best of the Beauty Blogs

Each week Heart Beauty investigates what has captured the attention of our favourite bloggers.

This week Vanessa Roberts profiles three quick and easy organic face masks as a guest blogger on Aly Hazlewood's website The Truth About Beauty. Using ingredients that can be found in your kitchen such as banana, honey, oatmeal and yoghurt she provides an option for sensitive, oily and combination skin.

Beauty fanatic Charlie - a 35-year-old mother of two whose blog is called Lady Of The Lane - gets into the Halloween spirit and tries out a black showergel from Lush Cosmetics aptly titled Twilight. She says, "This is a strange combination of lavender and malt. It doesn't sound like something that should ever work, but it really does." She also tests Clinque's Even Better Eyes.

Musings Of A Makeup Artist is written by Kenneth Soh, a make-up artist who has had his work published in i-D, Vogue and Glamour. On his blog, he documents applying a graphic black eyeliner and red lip with gorgeous dewy skin to model Alex. He says, "Is there anything more striking and classic as a red lip and an lined eye? I highly doubt it."

Meanwhile on cosmetic junkie Charlotte's blog Lipglossiping thinks that she has found a universal-suit-all colour in Lipstick Queen's Jean Queen. She says, "The sheer, warm pink in Jean Queen allows enough of your natural lip colour to reveal itself whilst cancelling out any patchiness or imperfections in your own lips." She also trials Burberry's Lip Velvet lipstick in Military Red No. 310.