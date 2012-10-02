The Best of the Beauty Blogs

Each week Heart Beauty reveals what has captured the attention of our favourite bloggers, and brings you the best videos that have been uploaded.

In our first pick of the beauty bloggers, professional make-up artist Katherine Gould explains the difficulties of working on a menswear shoot on her blog Notes On Beauty. She says: "Men's grooming can be tricky as you don't want any make-up to show - however it is necessary to work a little bit of magic on the skin under the harsh flash of the photographers lights. It is very important to make sure brows are plucked without looking overly manicured and facial hair trimmed or wet-shaved as necessary." She also takes a spin through Jean Paul Gaultier's runway show and quizzes her friend and fellow make-up artist Camila Fernandez about her favourite beauty products.





Meanwhile, Canadian blogger Essie Button has uploaded a video of her favourite blushers for Autumn/Winter. She swatches Nars, Stila, Mac in the eight-minute clip. The 22-year-old, who has lived in London for two years, says: "I absolutely love blush and Autumn blushes are my absolute favourites!"



Anna, a 22-year-old graduate-turned-beauty-blogger, shows off the benefits of nude nails at her website Vivianna Does Make-up. She says: "When it comes nails I tend to go for extremes on both sides of the colour spectrum, brilliantly bold or stylishly simple. Right now, I’m embracing the neutral side of proceedings."



Ruth Crilly reviews the relaunched Caudalie Vinexpert range on her blog A Model Recommends. She also shows how to re-create a YSL campaign look, below, goes through the best French pharmacy brands and introduces three new fragrances with the help of her cat, Mr Bear.

American blogger Helena aka Brooklyn Blonde talks about changing her beauty kit for the impending autumn weather. She says: "As the weather starts getting cooler, I also start gravitating towards different beauty products. My moisturiser gets thicker (I swear by Dermalogica's Active Moist), my nails become bolder in color and without the high humidity in the air, my hair becomes easier to manage (I'm still loving Paul Mitchells Twirl Around Curl Definer)."

Tanya Burr shows how to get the perfect look for a night out on her blog. The 23-year-old make-Up artist breaks down the look in a video, below.

Sinead from Dainty Dollymix has painted her little fingernail pink to support Nails Inc's campaign to raise money for Breast Cancer Campaign. Nails Inc have created a candy-coloured polish to rustle up some much-needed funds for the charity. The sparkling glitter-filled lacquer is available now for £11 and for every product purchased, £1 from the sale will be donated to the UK's leading breast cancer research charity. The brand are encouraging everyone to paint their little finger nail in a rose-coloured hue as part of the campaign.

American beauty fan Dulce Tejeda, who started blogging after a stint in Iraq in the military made her realise how much beauty can improve your confidence, has created a video dedicated to Jennifer Lopez on her blog Dulce Candy. Watch the video, below.