Best DIY pastel hair dye kits - in every shade from pink to turquoise

Pastel hair is making a comeback. Picture: Instagram @armstrongmccallofficial + @hairbylindal

By Mared Parry

Pastel hair is making a comeback - here's how you can replicate it on a budget.

If you're getting a bit bored of your bleach blonde hair and fancy a temporary colour update, or even if you're a brunette who wants a complete overhaul, you've come to the right place.

The pastel hair trend is back, and you can do it yourself at home easily (although we do recommend going to a salon if you want a guaranteed perfect finish!)

If you're on a bit of a budget and fancying doing a DIY job - that's easily done, and there are loads of options and shades available in different levels of commitment too.

If you're not already a blonde, you'll need to lighten your hair with a bleaching/lightening kit to pretty much white before you think about putting a pastel toner/shade over the top as if won't take to your hair.

Boots and Superdrug have a variety of products in their stores and online, and they all typically come in for less than £10.

Mixing your dye with conditioner to give a more subtle hint of colour is a popular technique many do already.

Some like to use cheaper conditioner - any will work as long as they're not coloured - but the Coco & Eve Like a Virgin conditioning masque is also popping up quite a lot on Instagram.

Coco & Eve Like A Virgin Super Nourishing Coconut & Fig Hair Masque. Picture: Coco & Eve

If you're after bit more of a permanent fix and want to commit to a pastel shade, there are some great dye kits available as well.

Schwazkopf's LIVE Lightener + Twist is perfect for those who are already a blonde, but you don't necessarily need to be completely bleach blonde already.

LIVE Lightener + Twist. Picture: Superdrug

This is because it had a lightener built in, so can lift you from a slightly darker shade of blonde to the perfect shade so the pastel tint takes to the hair.

It's available in a few shades of pink and purple, our favourite is the Cool Rosé, and you can grab it from Superdrug.