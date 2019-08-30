Here's the sheet face mask you should be using based on your skin type

30 August 2019, 11:43

Here's the sheet face mask you should be using based on your skin type
Here's the sheet face mask you should be using based on your skin type. Picture: Getty/PH
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Whether you have normal, dry, oily, sensitive or combination skin, we've got the sheet face mask for you.

The basis principles of skincare state that there are five different skin types; normal skin, oily skin, dry skin, combination skin and sensitive skin.

While it's easy to tell which you are, many people fail to tailor their skincare regimes to their skin type – and this includes the use of sheet masks.

Sheet face masks are – quite frankly – amazing, and we won't hear anything against them. But it is important to use the right one for your skin.

We've rounded up the face masks you should be using based on your skin type:

Oily skin

What to buy: e.l.f’s Oil Control sheet mask, £3

e.l.f’s Oil Control sheet mask, £3
e.l.f’s Oil Control sheet mask, £3. Picture: elf

This sheet mask does what it says on the packaging, controls your oil levels. If you’re prone of oily skin, this mask will stop shine by providing lightweight moisture to the skin. The mask is Kaolin Clay-infused, which absorbs the oil in the skin – and the price won’t break the bank either.

Dry skin

What to buy: Seoulista’s Beauty Super Hydration Instant Facial, £7.99

Seoulista’s Beauty Super Hydration Instant Facial, £7.99
Seoulista’s Beauty Super Hydration Instant Facial, £7.99. Picture: Seoulista

This must-have mask for those of you with dry skin works to replenish and rejuvenate in only 20 minutes. The mask is designed with Bio-Cellulose technology and contains Hyaluronic Acid to focus on mosituring and hydrating.

Sensitive skin

What to buy: Simple Water Boost Sheet Mask, £3.49

Simple Water Boost Sheet Mask, £3.49
Simple Water Boost Sheet Mask, £3.49. Picture: Simple

Just because you have sensitive skin, doesn’t mean you should have to compromise when it comes to sheet masks. Simple’s Water Boost mask is perfect for hydrating, but it also kind to skin. The mask fights dryness, dullness, dehydration, tightness and roughness in the skin.

Combination skin

What to buy: Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Jelly Sheet Mask, £35

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Jelly Sheet Mask, £35
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Jelly Sheet Mask, £35. Picture: Glow Recipe

Using this Glow Recipe mask twice a week with help you deal with your combination skin, as it works to to combat dry and irritated skin.

Normal skin

What to buy: Skin Republic x Olivia Buckland Prep + Glow Face Mask Sheet, £5.49

Skin Republic x Olivia Buckland Prep + Glow Face Mask Sheet, £5.49
Skin Republic x Olivia Buckland Prep + Glow Face Mask Sheet, £5.49. Picture: Skin Republic

If you have normal skin, the world of face masks really is your oyster. However, we’d recommend Skin Republic’s Prep & Glow mask. Not only does it smell amazing, but the mask is perfect for a pamper night, or used to prep skin before going out.

