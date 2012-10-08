Bobbi Brown brings back discontinued lip shades

The makeup brand re-issues popular colours thanks to public demand

Bobbi Brown asked their customers on Facebook which shades from its discontinued lipstick palette they should bring back.



The Bobbi Brings Back: Lip Color campaign has been very popular and fans have voted for Bobbi Brown to reissue popular classic hues Blush, Tulip, Wine, Clove, Tulle Brown and Scarlet.

The colours are available to buy until December 31 on Bobbi Brown's facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/BobbiBrownUK/app_198623340236905