Bride-to-be learns why you should never put pens in your hair

One bride had her hair ruined just days before her wedding forcing a professional to intervene.

Stuck for somewhere to put you pen? Or perhaps you just need something to keep your hair in place? So popping a biro in your ponytail or hair bun is normally the next best thing.

However, one bride learned the hard way when she was left with blue ink all over her blonde locks just a week before her wedding day after a brio pen exploded in her hair.

Daphne Martin happened to pop a pen in her hair to keep her messy ponytail in place and it wasn't long before disaster followed.

Hairdresser, Kelly O'Leary-Woodford took to her IG account to give a stern warning to future brides, as she wrote: "One week before my clients wedding, her pen that was in her ponytail burst. What number is this on your "worst ever" scale?! *she fixed it lightener and 10 volume, 5 mins, either way, it was the craziest thing I've ever seen. DON'T PUT YOUR PEN IN YOUR HAIR."

Luckily, the hairdresser was able to fix the process by bleaching hair after washing attempting to wash out the ink!