CBD beauty: What is it and how does cannabis oil affect your skin

Cannabis-infused beauty is trending. Picture: Cult Beauty

By Isabella Johns and Mared Parry

Cannabis-infused skincare and make-up products are incredibly popular at the moment and for good reason

Huge beauty brands are bringing out cannabis-infused beauty products and they can be found everywhere.

From cult cosmetics company Milk Makeup to skincare brand Disciples, they all have a range of products that have the cannabis extract cannabidiol as one of the main ingredients.

But why exactly is CBD and cannabis beauty trending, what benefits do we gain from using it and are there any health risks?

What is cannabis beauty and how do we benefit from it?

CBD is short for cannabidiol, an rich chemical in the cannabis plant.

The natural chemical won't give you any sort of high, as it's the chemical THC (also derived from the cannabis plant) that affects the brain to feel 'high'.

The ingredient is full of omega fatty acids, a very conditioning ingredient which is used in moisturisers, mascaras and facial oils and is also perfect for a majority of skin problems due to its anti-inflammatory qualities.

There are many benefits from incorporating CBD into your skincare routine. Picture: Creative Commons

It also has the ability to regulate cell growth and stimulate fats in the skin which can reduce the symptoms of dry skin, psoriasis and eczema.

Many products can be misleading as to whether they include CBD or not, which is the richest form of cannabis extraction.

Some will instead contain 'cannabis sativa' otherwise known as hemp seed oil, which is still high in antioxidants but isn't packed with as many benefits as one with CBD oil would be.

What are some of the best brands and products?

MILK MAKEUP

The KUSH Mascara is a bestseller not long after its launch. Picture: Cult Beauty

KUSH High Volume Mascara, £20.50

Milk Makeup's Cannabis Face Mask will launch on April 23rd and is set to sell out straight away. Picture: Cult Beauty

Cannabis Face Mask, £21

THE INKEY LIST

The Inkey List have a huge range of products but their Hemp Oil cream is one of the bestsellers. Picture: Cult Beauty

Hemp Oil Cream Moisturiser, £7.99

DISCIPLE SKINCARE

You can apply DISCIPLE's oil topically or you can place drops under your tongue to help with chronic pain. Picture: Cult Beauty

Miracle Drops 2.5%, £30

KIKI HEALTH

Kiki Health's CBD oil has been proven to help with skin problems and pain reduction. Apply a few drops under your tongue and leave for a minute before swallowing. Picture: Cult Beauty

CBD Oil 10%, £70