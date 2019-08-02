Delilah is the British make-up brand Holly Willoughby loves

Holly Willoughby always looks gorgeous... and this might be partly why. Picture: Instagram / press release

By Nicola Bonn

If you've never come across Delilah Cosmetics then you need to put them on your beauty radar - and you could end up looking as lovely as the This Morning presenter.

I recently met the founder of make-up brand Delilah, a lovely man called Rupert. After explaining the brand wasn't on my radar, he assured me that if I tried it I'd love it, and the next day a little parcel arrived containing a bronzer, illuminating liquid, luminous powder plus a few little lipsticks.

I trial A LOT of beauty products and almost forgot about my little Delilah collection until the other day when I needed a bronzer and remembered that I'd stored one away to be tested at a later date. Out came the Delilah one plus the other bits from the collection and 10 minutes later my face was covered in the brand.

The rest is history. My reaction to the bronzer was WOW. It goes on like silk and blends effortlessly. There is no orangey base or annoying shimmer, it just gives a smooth and natural sun-kissed look to the face that is thoroughly buildable.

The illuminating liquid was a bit too much when applied to the whole face but when combined with my L'Oreal Pro-Glo foundation it gave a gorgeous glow and like the bronzer, the Illuminating Powder sat beautifully on the skin and was a real beauty enhancer rather than making too much of a statement.

Read more: Everything you need to know about Holly Willoughby's stylist Angie Smith

The brand's illuminating liquid, highlighter and bronzer were a hit with Nicola Bonn. Picture: Delilah

Pure Light Liquid Radiance, £32, Delilah Cosmetics

Pure Light Illuminating Powder, £36, Delilah Cosmetics

Sunset Matte Bronzer, £34, Delilah Cosmetics

I later found out that Holly Willoughby is also a huge fan of this brand and is particularly fond of their Colour Blush in Clementine and Time Frame Future Resist Foundation.

The brand isn't cheap, but if you're after top quality makeup that is cruelty free and vegan they are well worth a try.

Check out the full Delilah range here.