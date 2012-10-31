Drew Barrymore to launch makeup line

The new mum is soon to be unveiling her new cosmetics line

The actress, who has been one of the faces of CoverGirl Cosmetics for the past five years will soon become a competitor for the American beauty brand.

Barrymore is in fact reportedly launching her own makeup line in 2013.

According to reports the yet to be named range will be sold at Walmart stores in the US.

The 37 year old actress gave birth to her first child a month ago. She and husband Will Kopelman named their daughter Olive.