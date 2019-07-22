Emma Hardie Moringa Balm: Ten uses for the iconic beauty product

Emma Hardie's Moringa Balm is a true cult favourite amongst beauty bloggers and editors. Picture: Heart

By Nicola Bonn

To celebrate 10 years of Emma Hardie, here are 10 things you can do with a pot of Moringa Balm...

Emma Hardie skincare was 10 years old this year.

The British brand takes its name from it's renowned facialist founder, and prides itself on creating natural botanical-based, cruelty-free products.

None of Emma's products contain parabens, SLS, dimethicone, synthetic colours or fragrances. petrolatum or mineral oil, and all are suitable for vegans - bar the Moringa Cleansing Balm which contains a small amount of beeswax.

All the products are made in Britain and are safe for use during pregnancy.

Their most iconic product is without a doubt their Moringa Balm Cleanser which is a favourite of almost every beauty expert I've ever met.

If you fancy a special (extra large) 10 year celebratory pot of Moringa Balm with illustrations by the brilliant Susannah Taylor then you can buy it here for £68.

You can also pick up a travel size one here for £10

To celebrate the brand's landmark anniversary here are ten ways to use Moringa Balm.

1. Cleanser

Moringa Balm is an incredibly effective makeup remover that leaves our skin hydrated, health and glowing,

Massage it onto your face while it is dry. It can even be gently massaged over the eye area to remove makeup. Soak a flannel with warm water and remove the balm alongside all of your makeup and marvel at your glow.

2. Face mask

The balm is brimming with super ingredients including Wild Sea Fennel and Vitamin E to balance, purify and help to minimise the appearance of open pores, Orange, Neroli and Mandarin extracts to rejuvenate and revitalise the skin and jasmine, cedarwood and rose to helps to recondition dull, dry, dehydrated and mature skins.

Apply a think layer to your face before going to bed and allow it to sink in overnight. Cleanse as usual in the morning

3. Body Mask aka the Moringa Sandwich

Apply to your body before having a bath, soak and relax, dry yourself and then apply another layer to your entire body. Wake up to super soft, conditioned skin.

4. Cuticle conditioner

Massage into cuticles every day

5. Hand mask

Apply a layer to your hands, put on some cotton gloves, sleep, wake up with glorious, soft hands

6. Foot mask

As above but wear socks rather than gloves!!

7. To soothe sun-burn

The Vitamin E will help to heal your skin

8. On cracked lips

9. On dry elbows

10. Warm it in your hands and use as a massage oil

