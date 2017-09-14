Beauty Fans Go Crazy For Primark’s Bargain False Nails

Expensive manicures may be a sign of the past with Primark’s new range of false nails.

Beauty fans can now get their false nails for a fraction of the price at Primark.

With prices starting at just £1, it's not hard to see why the kits are already flying off the shelves.

You can snap up the simplest range for £1, and the more intricately detailed at just £2.

People have been flocking to Instagram and Twitter to show off their impressive new nails, which come in various styles and colours.

Marble, glitter and metallic finishes are proving particularly popular.

Shoppers are also loving the multi-coloured unicorn design.

And many have got creative with their applications, mixing and matching the items to give themselves a more customised effect.

So there we have it – beautifully manicured nails for just £1 - you can’t really go wrong!

