Hair products that smell so good you won't need to wear perfume

Some hair products smell better than regular scents. Picture: Getty

Heart's Beauty Expert Nicola Bonn is an utter perfume fanatic but these hair products smell so good that they've tempted her away from her addiction.

Perfume is one of my guiltiest pleasures. I can spend hours sniffing the various scents at a department store (If you're ever near London's Oxford Circus, pop into Liberty. They have the best perfume room that I've ever come across).

Anyway, a lot of the biggest perfume brands have now launched fragrances that are specifically for your hair. This has a lot of benefits, namely that the scent lasts longer and also you won't risk drying out your skin which perfumes tend to do. There are also some non perfume related hair products that smell wonderful.

Here are some of my favourite hair products with incredible scents:

Guaranteed beautiful smelling hair. Picture: press/brand

Byredo Mojave Ghost Hair Perfume

This long-lasting hair perfume is beautiful. I love the idea of the Mojave Ghost which is this really delicate looking flower that is actually really strong as it manages to grow and survive in the arid desert.

The scent has loads of layers that work so well together including Ambretta,Sandalwood and gorgeous Ambrette.

The spray also benefits your hair with a silicone and polymer formula leaving it shiny and nourished.

Buy it here for £50

Tamara Ecclestone has created her perfect fragrance via her hair products. Picture: press/brand

SHOW Beauty Working Texture Spray

Tamara Ecclestone's hair range is super luxurious and smells heavenly.

This brilliant texture spray contains volcanic ash and wheat amino acids to create volume and texture, vitamin E to add a barrier against colour fade and sun protection from UVA/UVB rays and botanical extracts (aloe vera, mango, kiwi and ginger lily) which contribute to a healthy scalp and shiny hair.

The gorgeous fragrance could definitely replace your perfume (a fab holiday option) and will have people stopping you to ask what you're wearing!

Buy it here for £31

Makes your hair look amazing and smells beautiful. Picture: press/brand

Ouai Haircare Texturising Spray

This is one of my favourite haircare products of all times. It gives amazing volume and hold and makes your hair look instantly undone in a really done sort of way. (Basically it gives you the most perfect bed-heady look).

The thing that gets me every time though is the smell. It's got a gorgeous Bergamot fragrance and I always feel great when I wear it. (It's so much better than most of the other texturising sprays on the market which can often smell pretty revolting).

Buy it here for £10/£22. You won't look back!

Leaves no white marks and smells like Tom Ford's Portofino. Picture: press/brand

Colab Dry Shampoo (Fresh)

This dry shampoo will leave no white residue and will give your hair some added oomph. With notes of lemon and neroli, it also smells pretty similar to Tom Forde's amazing Portofino fragrance (think sexy, classy summer in a bottle). Buy it here for £3.49

