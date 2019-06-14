Hair products that smell so good you won't need to wear perfume

14 June 2019, 10:40 | Updated: 14 June 2019, 10:54

Some hair products smell better than regular scents
Some hair products smell better than regular scents. Picture: Getty

Heart's Beauty Expert Nicola Bonn is an utter perfume fanatic but these hair products smell so good that they've tempted her away from her addiction.

Perfume is one of my guiltiest pleasures. I can spend hours sniffing the various scents at a department store (If you're ever near London's Oxford Circus, pop into Liberty. They have the best perfume room that I've ever come across).

Anyway, a lot of the biggest perfume brands have now launched fragrances that are specifically for your hair. This has a lot of benefits, namely that the scent lasts longer and also you won't risk drying out your skin which perfumes tend to do. There are also some non perfume related hair products that smell wonderful.

Here are some of my favourite hair products with incredible scents:

Guaranteed beautiful smelling hair
Guaranteed beautiful smelling hair. Picture: press/brand

Byredo Mojave Ghost Hair Perfume

This long-lasting hair perfume is beautiful. I love the idea of the Mojave Ghost which is this really delicate looking flower that is actually really strong as it manages to grow and survive in the arid desert.

The scent has loads of layers that work so well together including Ambretta,Sandalwood and gorgeous Ambrette.

The spray also benefits your hair with a silicone and polymer formula leaving it shiny and nourished.

Buy it here for £50

Tamara Ecclestone has created her perfect fragrance via her hair products
Tamara Ecclestone has created her perfect fragrance via her hair products. Picture: press/brand

SHOW Beauty Working Texture Spray

Tamara Ecclestone's hair range is super luxurious and smells heavenly.

This brilliant texture spray contains volcanic ash and wheat amino acids to create volume and texture, vitamin E to add a barrier against colour fade and sun protection from UVA/UVB rays and botanical extracts (aloe vera, mango, kiwi and ginger lily) which contribute to a healthy scalp and shiny hair.

The gorgeous fragrance could definitely replace your perfume (a fab holiday option) and will have people stopping you to ask what you're wearing!

Buy it here for £31

Makes your hair look amazing and smells beautiful
Makes your hair look amazing and smells beautiful. Picture: press/brand

Ouai Haircare Texturising Spray

This is one of my favourite haircare products of all times. It gives amazing volume and hold and makes your hair look instantly undone in a really done sort of way. (Basically it gives you the most perfect bed-heady look).

The thing that gets me every time though is the smell. It's got a gorgeous Bergamot fragrance and I always feel great when I wear it. (It's so much better than most of the other texturising sprays on the market which can often smell pretty revolting).

Buy it here for £10/£22. You won't look back!

Leaves no white marks and smells like Tom Ford's Portofino
Leaves no white marks and smells like Tom Ford's Portofino. Picture: press/brand

Colab Dry Shampoo (Fresh)

This dry shampoo will leave no white residue and will give your hair some added oomph. With notes of lemon and neroli, it also smells pretty similar to Tom Forde's amazing Portofino fragrance (think sexy, classy summer in a bottle). Buy it here for £3.49

Listen to Outspoken Beauty

For loads of great beauty tips follow Nicola on Instagram here and download her chart topping beauty podcast here

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

M&S has sparked a fierce sexism debate

M&S spark sexism debate after claiming dads are in charge of family finances
The Sleepy soap is only available in the Liverpool store

'Miracle' £9 lotion from Lush has been sending insomniacs to sleep in minutes
The mum has taken to Facebook to reveal how she transformed her old fridge (stock image)

Mum reveals how she saved THOUSANDS on new fridge by updating her old one using one simple hack
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stuns in gorgeous nude swimsuit while holidaying in Italy

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's swimsuit is so popular among fans the brand's website crashed

Fashion

This is a good retinol but build up to it gradually

Retinol rules: Five things to know before you integrate it in to your skin care regime

Trending on Heart

The Chase star Paul Sinha reveals he's been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease

Paul Sinha from The Chase has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease

TV & Movies

Taylor Swift is about to release her seventh studio album entitled Lover

Taylor Swift's new album Lover: Release date, collabs and tracklist

Music

Love Island 2019 - meet the contestants.

Love Island 2019 cast REVEALED - meet the contestants

TV & Movies

Here's where to find your favourite Love Island stars' social media posts

What are the Love Island 2019 contestants' Instagram accounts?

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has updated her fans on her Instagram stories

Stacey Solomon gives brutally honest update on private parts since birth of Rex

Celebrities