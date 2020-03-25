How to remove your acrylic and gel nails at home amid coronavirus lockdown

This is how you can remove your gel and acrylic nails from home. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

As the UK goes into lockdown, people across Britain will need to learn how to do a lot from home, including their nails.

If, just like us, you went into lockdown with a full set of gel or acrylic nail on, you're going to be wondering what to do when it's time for them to come off.

Of course – because we're ALL practicing social distancing – we won't get a chance to pop into our local nail salon.

READ MORE: Coronavirus UK lockdown: When can I leave the house and what for?

With this in mind, we spoke to the experts at Bodilight Beauty Clinic MK about the safest way to remove your nails at home during lockdown, here's what you need to know:

Many of us will need to continue nail care from home at the UK goes into lockdown. Picture: Getty

How to remove gel nails from home

What you will need:

- Cotton wool or pads

- Acetone

- Tin Foil

- Nail file

- An orange wood stick or cuticle pusher

- Cuticle oil

What to do:

1. Lightly buff over the polish with a file to break the seal. While not all polishes require this step, carry it out just incase.

2. Soak a cotton pad in acetone and lay over the nail bed

3. Wrap tin foil around the nail, make sure it's tight and doesn’t fall off

4. Wait approx. 10 mins, keep hands wrapped in a towel to speed the process up

5. Remove foil wraps and gently remove the flaking gel with a cuticle pusher

6. Buff over the nail removing and last remains of polish

7. Apply cuticle oil to nourish and hydrate the skin and nails

Removing gel and acrylic nails takes a similar process. Picture: Getty

How to remove acrylic nails from home

What you'll need:

- Acetone

- Manicure set

- Petroleum jelly

- Cotton wool

- Foil

- Hand cream

What to do:

1. First of all, cut your nails down. If you would like to keep your nails long that is fine, but keep in mind it could make them harder to remove.

2. File your nails and smooth their tops. Gently file down the acrylic covering the whole of the nail aiming to make the acrylic as thin as possible.

3. Dip your nails in acetone, ideally use a small nail tray and make sure that you are covering the nails mostly in the liquid. WARNING: Be careful when using Acetone as it can be harsh on skin; this can be helped by applying nail oil or cream.

4. There are two ways to apply acetone. The best and simplest way is by soaking your nails in acetone for 30-40 minutes. Alternatively, you could soak cotton wool pads in acetone and place over your nails, and keep them on by wrapping each nail in foil.

5. After soaking in the liquid or using the cotton wool technique for 30-40 minutes, you can buff your nails to remove the remains. Always remember that if they nails are not ready to come off, don't force or pick them. Simply continue with the treatment until they do.

6. Once all acrylic has been removed, simply nourishing your nails and hands with either a hand cream or nail oil.For extra protection you can always add a strengthening top coat.

You can find the latest Coronavirus (Covid-19) advice from the NHS here.