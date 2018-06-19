How to apply false eyelashes like a beauty pro

How To Apply False Eyelashes 05:00

Do you struggle when applying fake lashes? Watch this simple how-to video to see the easiest way of gluing on those tricky falsies...

False lashes are an amazing addition to your beauty bag.

As well as giving you instant glamour, they open up your face and frame your twinkling eyes.

Plus, party season is on its way, so it's crucial you know exactly how to apply a pair of falsies if you want to avoid loose lashes, wonky strips and that uneven, amateur look.

Thanks to beauty vlogger Suzi Tse and her helpful how-to video, you can now learn to pop your fake eyelashes with ease.

Just pick whatever lash extensions suit you from our round-up of the best fakes online and follow her every move. You'll be a pro in no time!