Karl Lagerfeld collaborates with Shu Uemura

Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld has collaborated on a collection with Japanese beauty brand Shu Uemura.

The designer for Chanel and Fendi created and sketched character Mon Shu Uemura (loosely translated as "my darling Shu Uemura") himself and the wide-eyed girl has been emblazoned on all the packaging of the range.

The collection includes two eye and cheek pallettes offering a range of chic colours inspired by luxurious fabrics.

Four lipsticks are available in Mon Shu Red, Luxe Burgundy, Celebrity Beige and Parisienne Pink.

A eyeliner in a cute pot featuring Mon Shu and two sets of false lashes are also available.

Three nail lacquers are on offer as well as a range of ultra-cute stickers.

Shu Uemura's must-have eyelash curler receives a make-over with the addition of a hanging Mon Shu trinket.

Remove make-up using the Cleansing Beauty Oil that is also bottled in the specially-designed packaging.