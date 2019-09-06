Top hairdresser reveals how to get Kate Middleton's new soft caramel ombre hair

6 September 2019, 12:55 | Updated: 6 September 2019, 14:17

Kate has recently transformed her hair
Kate has recently transformed her hair. Picture: PA

Heart.co.uk spoke to a London colourist James about how exactly Kate achieved that gorgeous hair colour.

The Duchess of Cambridge debuted a new 'do when she stepped out for Charlotte and George's first day at school yesterday.

Glam mum-of-three Kate, 37, always looks flawless and she's given her usually long, dark brown locks an autumnal update.

READ MORE: Kate Middleton reveals brand new glamorous look dropping children off at Thomas's Battersea School

Kate's new hairdo is shorter with highlights and layers framing the face
Kate's new hairdo is shorter with highlights and layers framing the face. Picture: PA
Kate sported a longer, fully brunette look a few weeks ago
Kate sported a longer, fully brunette look a few weeks ago. Picture: PA

Heart.co.uk spoke to a top London colourist who goes by James Just Now, who's also a skincare blogger, and he let us know exactly how he'd go about recreating Kate's look.

James said: "Kate has added lighter pieces to her natural brunette base, focusing on the top sections and around the face where the sun would usually hit.

"Adding slightly lighter strands softens a darker base and adds warmth.

"Balayage is the best way to achieve this as the strands of hair are hand painted which creates a softer and blended look, as traditional foil highlights are great for blonds but can look stripey on darker hair."

James works at Hershesons in Knightbridge
James works at Hershesons in Knightbridge. Picture: Hershesons
Kate's gorgeous new look was debuted yesterday
Kate's gorgeous new look was debuted yesterday. Picture: PA

He continued: "Concentrating on the front hairline will frame the face and add definition whilst maintaining a brunette look.

"The haircut has soft long layers which gives the hair some lift and movement."

So how do you go about achieving it yourself?

James has told us exactly what you need to ask your hairdresser: "They should ask for soft golden balayage that blends with the natural brown hair, telling them to focus on the top layers and around the face."

