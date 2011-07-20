Kate Winslet lands new fashion campaign

Actress named new face of St John. See the picture below.

Despite saying they didn't want to use actresses in their ads anymore, fashion house St John have appointed Kate Winslet as their new spokesperson.

Winslet replaces Mancunian model Karen Elson, who in turn replaced Angelina Jolie.

The Titanic actress showed off her curves as the new face for their 2011 autumn campaign and, in behind the scenes footage below, Kate declares her love for the U.S label for creating clothes that suit her 'real shape'.

Kate says: "With St. John You can look extremely chic without trying too hard. You don't feel as though they are clothes that only a model would be able to wear. And obviously I'm not a model, I don't have a model's body, I have a real shape."

"And that just means a lot to me to be able to wear clothes that do embody that message of strength and power and femininity in a real shape."

Check out Kate's smouldering shoot below...



