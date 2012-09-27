Lea Michele is new face of L’Oréal

The Glee star has signed a $1million contract with the cosmetic giant

Michele follows in the footsteps of Beyoncé, Eva Longoria and Cheryl Cole, who've all been models for the French brand.

The actress was presented to the press as the new L’Oréal spokesperson earlier this month at an event in New York City.

'Growing up on stage, I was introduced to make-up at a young age and I will never forget the first time I tried on a L’Oréal Paris iconic lipstick' said Michele 'It was instant glamour and I’ve been hooked ever since'.

The star's lucrative move has however been criticised because Michele is a vegetarian and supports animal rights group PETA, and L’Oréal still test their products on animals.



Photos courtesy of L’Oréal



