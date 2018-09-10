These new beauty buys will change your life

Promoted by House of Fraser

By Alice Westoby

Need to restock your make up bag? Make sure you buy these beauty must-haves.

As summer draws to a close it might be time to put the bronzer away - but it's a great excuse to give your make-up bag an autumn refresh.

Treat yourself and replenish your beauty supplies with these game changing products.

From lashes to lips and cheeks to contour, we've got you covered with some of the top product recommendations on the high street...

Benefit Blush Bar

This gorgeous blush palette comes with a blush and a variety of shades ready to add a pop of colour to your cheeks whatever the occasion.

It's the perfect size for your handbag too!

Charlotte Tilbury Bronze and Glow

No time to contour in the morning? Charlotte Tilbury has you covered with this super simple compact with both contour shade and highlighter to make your cheekbones sing.

The Ordinary Coverage Foundation

It can be hard to find a reliable foundation that doesn't break the bank, so beauty fans will be delighted to hear this does both! The Ordinary Coverage Foundation gives great coverage and won't break the bank, making it a make up bag must-have.

Urban Decay Lipstick

Urban Decay are known in the make up world for their high pigmented make up. It's not just their eyeshadows that add a great pop of colour, their lipsticks are to die for, too.

Benefit Bad Girl Bang Mascara

No time for falsies in the morning? You won't need them with Benefit's latest life changing mascara to give your lashes a super dramatic effect.

