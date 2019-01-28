Love lsland's Cara De La Hoyde shows off results of laser lipo procedure on her chin

Cara De La Hoyde, pictured at last week's NTAs, is thrilled with the results. Picture: Getty

By Emma Gritt

EXCLUSIVE: The Love Island winner underwent laser lipo to remove her double chin - and she's delighted with the results.

Cara De La Hoyde is proof that no matter how gorgeous you are, you're always your own worst critic.

The gorgeous 2016 Love Island winner, 28, has revealed that she was so paranoid about her "double chin" that she underwent a series of laser lipo procedures to blast the pocket of stubborn fat - and she's thrilled with the results.

The mum-of-one, who is set to wed fellow Love Island winner Nathan Massey, 25, later this year, said that she became paranoid about her profile after the birth of their son, Fred, now 1.

She said: "After having Fred I noticed that my face was a bit more puffy than usual.

"But now that my cheekbones are more defined and my annoying double chin has gone I feel a lot more confident - I keep joking about how much I love my new supermodel jawline!

"Normally you’d have to go under the knife for results this good but this is completely painless – no redness or anything. I still can’t believe my before and after images – what a transformation."

Cara De La Hoyde is thrilled with the results of her laser lipo procedure. Picture: Alex Silver PR

The innovative 2-in-1 treatment, called Strawberry Lift, is a non-invasive treatment suitable for people of all ages.

It works to both define the jawline and contour the cheekbones, and is a non-invasive and pain-free alternative to implants and fillers. It uses no needles, instead using fat zapping and ultrasound technology to sculpt the face and neck area.

With a course of treatments starting at £250, the treatment isn't cheap - but offers people a genuine and pain-free solution to problematic jowls and persistent double chins that no amount of gym trips and clean-eating can fix.

Each treatment lasts a matter of minutes, with results immediately visible.

Cara added: "It’s one of those treatments that you’d never think of having until you see how incredible the results are.

"It makes such a huge difference to your face overall and especially when I catch myself in the mirror from the side I feel better about how my chin looks."

One of Strawberry Lift's laser experts previously explained the science behind the laser and ultrasound combo.

They said: "The non-invasive laser treatment penetrates the skin to selectively target the fat cells underneath - leaving blood vessels, nerves and other tissue undisturbed.

"The fat cells absorb the energy from the lasers and this causes the cells to spill out their contents of water, glycerol and free fatty acids.

"The second stage of the treatment is the brand new Silent Ultrasound, which can be used on the cheeks, neck, jowls and chin with zero pain.

"The highly-focused acoustic energy creates a wound healing response resulting in the formation of new collagen, to lift and tighten the skin in just one single session."

Click here for more information about Strawberry Lift and to find a practitioner close to you.