Luxury lips: Tinted balms that'll last you all summer

Luxury lip balms for summer pouts. Picture: Heart

By Nicola Bonn

When it's too hot for lippie, switch to a tinted balm... these three options are pricey, but they'll make your lips feel luscious.

Hot weather and lipstick don't always mix - you only need to find a half-melted one down the side of your car seat to know that!

Furthermore, I don't know about you but as the summer approaches I like to swap my red lipstick for something far lighter, and on days when I'm going for a really natural look I'll often turn to a tinted lip balm.

There are some really great lip balm based products around at the moment, and while they might seem pricey, they cost about the same as a designer brand lipstick.

Here are three of my favourites that are sure to keep your lips feeling great until autumn.

Pat McGrath Lip Fetish Lip Balms

Pat McGrath's products come in lipstick style packaging. Picture: Pat McGrath

I love everything about the Pat McGrath range of lip balms.

They come in traditional lipstick packaging and Pat makes her products look as good as the faces she makes up. Each balm comes in a white, glossy tube with gold lips on it. It really is a piece of art in its own right.

As far as the balms go, they come in a range of amazing colours and leave your lips feeling soft and hydrated. The perfect natural look with an added bit of sparkle courtesy of one of the world's best makeup artists.

Buy the Fetish Balms here for £35

Trinny London - Lip Glow

Trinny London LipGlow. Picture: press/brand

If you want bright, happy, moisturised lips then pick up a pot of Trinny's Lip Glow.

I previously spoke to Trinny about her top long haul travel tips for my Outspoken Beauty podcast, which is worth a listen ahead of holiday season.

My favourite shade in her lip balm range is Mia, a bubblegum pink that looks really natural on the lips and for some reason manages to brighten up the rest of my face.

The Lip Glows are enriched with Vitamin E and not only make your lips look really lovely, but add a fantastic boost of hydration.

Buy it here for £16

Tata Harper Lip and Cheek Tint

Tata Harper Lip and Cheek. Picture: press/brand

Tata Harper's Volumising Lip and Cheek Tint in Very Charming is a product that receives rave reviews time and time again.

Like all of Tata's other products, it is 100% natural and non-toxic and the combination of Spanish Lavender and lipoamino acid technology will plump and smooth both your lips and cheeks.

A real icon that is loved by many a beauty editor.

Buy it here for £34

For loads of great beauty tips follow Nicola on Instagram here and download her chart topping beauty podcast here

Listen to Outspoken Beauty