Why is everyone raving about magnesium beauty products?

By Nicola Bonn

Don't worry this isn't a science lesson... but we'll be revealing why magnesium is the latest buzzword in beauty.

Magnesium's list of benefits is wide-ranging, including heart health, relieving migraines, keeping bones strong, and helping with anxiety.

However, research has shown that a fairly high percentage of us are magnesium deficient.

In part this is because so much has been farmed out of the soil we're no longer getting it from our meat and vegetables.

You can take magnesium orally to counteract this, but there's proof that you can also get your recommended daily dose through skincare products which can be a far more pleasurable experience than drinking a shot of Milk of Magnesia.

Here are a few magnesium products that I absolutely love...

REN Clean Skincare Atlantic Kelp and Magnesium Anti-Fatigue Body Wash

REN Atlantic Kelp and Magnesium Body Wash. Picture: press/brand

This body wash makes me look forward to my daily shower. I find the scent so uplifting and energising and love the fact that it is sulphate free and that the bottle is made of recycled ocean plastic.

The Atlantic Kelp is a source of Calcium and is very hydrating and the Magnesium is anti-inflammatory and energising. All in all a unisex body wash that gives you just the shower you need when you want to face the day with a spring in your step.

Buy it here for £22

NEOM Real Luxury Magnesium Body Butter

Neom Real Luxury Magnesium Body Butter. Picture: press/brand

This is my new go to body moisturiser. The scent is out of this world, and combines twenty-four essential oils including lavender, jasmine & Brazilian rosewood. It is also really nourishing and contains a good amount of magnesium.

I recommend applying this before bed. It will help you to unwind and relax and hopefully the magnesium will help you to achieve a good night's sleep.

Buy it here for £36

Better You Magnesium Flakes

Magnesium Flakes. Picture: press/brand

These award winning and very affordable magnesium flakes have lots of science and research to back them up.

They promote relaxation and soothe muscle aches when added to the bath, as well as giving you a good dose of magnesium that is absorbed effectively via your skin.

Buy here for £6.89

