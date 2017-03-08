This Make Up Artist Creates Your Favourite Films On Her Lips!

This incredibly talented make up artist recreates iconic film scenes on her lips!

Doing lipstick well is a dark art.

It' so easy to smudge it, then it gets on your teeth and then it goes all over your coffee cup. Don't get us started on lip liner either!

So that's what makes Jazmina Daniel's creations all the more impressive.

Using only her lips as a canvas, she recreates iconic scenes and characters from some of the world's best loved films and the result is incredible!

Cinderella

A post shared by Jazmina Daniel (@missjazminad) onJan 28, 2017 at 6:07pm PST

Breakfast At Tiffany's

A post shared by Jazmina Daniel (@missjazminad) onDec 8, 2016 at 6:16pm PST

Alice In Wonderland

A post shared by Jazmina Daniel (@missjazminad) onAug 10, 2016 at 8:01pm PDT

Titanic

A post shared by Jazmina Daniel (@missjazminad) onJun 14, 2016 at 8:42pm PDT

Mulan

A post shared by Jazmina Daniel (@missjazminad) onJun 16, 2016 at 7:53pm PDT

Some of her creations take up to FOUR HOURS to create and she posts them on Instagram to her one million followers.

And what's even more amazing is that she doesn't use specialist products to create her masterpieces either using ordinary lipsticks and lip paints such as those from Kylie Cosmetics and Kat Von D Beauty.

So impressive!