By Nicola Bonn

With most of us leading ridiculously busy and stressful lives, our mental wellbeing has never been more important - but taking a bit of 'me time' doesn't need to break the bank.

The pressure of social media, kids, work, money, anxiety, stress... if any of those words resonate with you then you're definitely not alone.

According to Poppy Jamie, creator of the "Happy Not Perfect App", we're in the midst of a mental health crisis and the time has come to start finding ways to look after and protect ourselves.

While seeing a professional is important if things get too much, the following tools certainly help me to keep daily stress in check...

Bare Biology Omega 3 Fish Oil

One of the best fish oils on the market. Picture: press/brand

I recently came across Bare Biology, and am so happy that I did.

Their founder Melanie Lawson has suffered with her mental health for years and when she got post-natal depression, she started looking into research proving that Omega 3 fish oil not only benefits our physical health (heart, skin, brain) but it can also help with our mental health and mood.

She started taking Omega 3 and found that the difference in the way she felt was quite dramatic. It inspired her to found her own brand with the aim of making the purest, most trustworthy and sustainable Omega 3 available - and you can buy it for £28 here.

She has totally achieved this. The oil/capsules don't leave you with fishy burps, which according to Melanie means the product is rancid, and everything about the product is traceable.

Happy Not Perfect app

Many people are using the Happy Not Perfect App to decrease stress levels. Picture: press/brand

Poppy Jamie's app has been developed with neuroscientists and has a whole host of well thought out and fun activities to help you look after your mind and mental wellbeing.

From sleep exercises to a space for positive affirmations to meditation ideas, this is an app you can trust to help escape the daily grind and take care of the health of your mind.

Available on iTunes and Android.

Neom Wellbeing Pod

Instantly relaxing and I love the light! Picture: press/brand

At £90 I know it's expensive but if you have a birthday coming up, this is definitely worth putting on the list. Not only does it look great but it diffuses just the right amount of scent to make your home smell incredible.

More importantly though, the oil combinations that it diffuses are some my favourites of all time. If sleep is your struggle, then put a few drops of the Scent To Sleep oil into the Pod combined with some cold water and in moments you'll be feeling less stressed and ready for some shut eye.

The pod has a built in LED night light on a timer so is also great for using with your kids.

It is also a humidifier which means that not only is it benefitting your mental wellbeing but it is also improving the quality of the air that you breathe. My ultimate wellbeing treat!

Better You Magnesium Flakes

Magnesium is good for us on number of levels. Picture: press/brand

I've written about them before and I am still as huge a fan as ever of the wellbeing benefits of bathing in magnesium.

Not only does it ease muscle pain but every time I use magnesium flakes in the bath I have a really good night's sleep.

Buy one bath's worth here for £3.59

Dry Body Brushing

Dry body-brushing can give your energy levels and mental health a real boost. Picture: press/brand

I go on about the physical benefits of dry body brushing so much, but in this instance I want to talk about how it helps my mental wellbeing.

As someone who finds it fairly hard to get up and going in the morning and can also feel a bit down when I wake up, I find that a good dry brush of my body not only energises me but also really lifts my mood.

Listen to Outspoken Beauty

