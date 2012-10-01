Nails Inc launch charity varnish

Nails Inc have created a candy-coloured polish to raise much-needed funds for the charity Breast Cancer Campaign.

The sparkling glitter-filled lacquer is available now for £11.

For every product purchased, £1 from the sale will be donated to the UK's leading breast cancer research charity.

The brand are encouraging everyone to paint their little finger nail in a rose-coloured hue as part of the campaign.

Celebrities such as Boy George, Heidi Range, Savannah Miller, Pixie Geldof and Lord Sugar have all given their support to the initiative.



