Nars creates Andy Warhol collection

Andy Warhol is the inspiration behind Nars' latest limited edition collection.

The hero products of the range are three Self Portrait palettes featuring the pop art pioneer himself.

Etched in black, the charcoal outline rubs off to reveal a trio of colour-rich tones underneath (for example green, blue and black in the pictured product, right).

The Larger Than Life Long-Wear Eyeliner shade in 47th Street is a black pencil, infused with a silver shimmer (£17).

Nail polishes are available in shades including Back Room (black), New York Dolls (purple), Superstar (teal, pictured), 15 Minutes (lemon yellow), and TV Party (vivid orange) (£14).

Soft Touch Shadow Pencil comes in Empire (black), Trash (vivid purple), Silver Factory (aluminium) and Heat (teal, pictured) (£17).

The NARS Andy Warhol Color Collection will be available from November 1st.