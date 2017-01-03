New Year, New Nails! Check Out The Next BIG Thing In Manicures For 2017

Last year brought us cheese nails and glittery beards but what's in store in the world of bonkers beauty for 2017?

Instagram page nail_unistella posts images of some pretty incredible nail designs...and also some oddball creations!

But we think they may have predicted the biggest new nail art trend for 2017, diamond nails.

눈부심주의보 #leddianail 보석 #gemstoneonthenails A photo posted by 유니스텔라 네일_박은경 (@nail_unistella) onDec 20, 2016 at 9:10pm PST

And no, they aren't real diamonds so shouldn't break the bank either!

The holographic design gets your fingers glittering like gemstones which is definitely a trend we can get behind - plus it looks great on short nails as well as long nails.

Read More: People Are Going CRAZY For These Plant Inspired Nails

내는 다이아반지없어도된다. 계안타.안춥다. #diamondnail #leddiamondnail #gemstoneonthenails A photo posted by 유니스텔라 네일_박은경 (@nail_unistella) onDec 19, 2016 at 7:46pm PST

#diamondnail #leddiamondnail #gemstoneonthenails A video posted by 유니스텔라 네일_박은경 (@nail_unistella) onDec 17, 2016 at 8:24pm PST

내는 다이아반지없어도된다. 계안타.안춥다. #diamondnail #leddiamondnail #gemstoneonthenails A photo posted by 유니스텔라 네일_박은경 (@nail_unistella) onDec 19, 2016 at 7:46pm PST

The owner of the account is from South Korea, but it surely will only be a matter of time before it lands in salons on our shores!

What do you think - diamond nails, yay or nay?