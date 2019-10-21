Prepping your skin to survive the autumn chill

21 October 2019

How to give your skincare a boost this autumn
How to give your skincare a boost this autumn. Picture: Getty
Emma Gritt

By Emma Gritt

With the temperatures dropping and central heating thermostat rising, the chances are that your skin is suffering.

As the autumn chill sets in across the UK, the chances are your skin has started to feel dry, or even sore and chapped.

The obvious response is to reach for the moisturiser - but your skin might not actually be ready for it.

A normal cleansing routine might take off surface grease and grime, but unless you are also regularly exfoliating, there might be an invisible layer of dead skin stopping your crew’s active ingredients from sinking in and getting to work.

This is where a facial cleansing gadget becomes a vital tool.

These work to tone, exfoliate and cleanse the skin, priming it for later stages of a skincare regime that could include serums, day and night creams, or a complexion refreshing facial oil.

Swedish brand Foreo is one of the manufacturers of these skin-boosting gadgets. The handheld waterproof devices are covered in small silicon bristles which clean deep inside the pores, and also serve to remove dead skin cells and tone the skin.

Read more: Bath bombs that remove your fake tan exist... and they work!

It’s proven to gently remove 99.5 per cent of dirt, oil and sweat after exercise, leaving skin freshly prepped for more effective moisture absorption. It's also ideal for people with sensitive skin.

Theoretically, using these sort of systems mean that you need less moisturiser or serum as your skin is able to more easily absorb the products you put on after cleansing.

The newest model, the Foreo Mini 3, emits 8,000 T-Sonic pulsations per minute at 12 different intensities to deliver a deep, yet gentle facial cleanse, with the vibrations tightening the skin and increasing collagen production.

It's also possible to programme your skin type in to the gadget via a special smartphone app.

Priced at £139, the palm-sized gadget isn’t cheap, but with visible improvements in skin texture and tone after just a few uses, it’s no surprise people swear by it.

