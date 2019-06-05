Celebrate Pride 2019 with this gorgeous rainbow makeup collection from Morphe

The beautiful collection is for a great cause as well. Picture: Morphe

By Mared Parry

The bold new collection will donate 100 per cent of its profits to LGBTQ suicide prevention

Makeup is an amazing way to express yourself, and Morphe is a brand that encourages diversity and self-expression in many ways.

The brand's new rainbow Live In Colour collection for Pride month is not only stunningly beautiful and comes with every bright and bold colour you could think of, but it's for an amazing cause too.

The collection is a small one, and includes the 25L Live in Colour Artistry Palette which has every shade from bright pinks to greens, blues, yellows and more.

There's also a small brush set available which has seven different brushes, from shaders to blenders and even an angled brush for precise designs.

The collection is all about bold colours and self-expression. Picture: Morphe

All of the shades have positive names linking to Pride month and happiness. Picture: Morphe

Morphe will donate all of the profits from the collection to the amazing Trevor Project, who they've partnered with.

The Trevor Project is the largest 24/7 suicide and crisis intervention organization for LBGTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning) youth.

Morphe wrote on their Instagram: "Thanks to your purchase of the 25L Live in Color Artistry Palette, Live in Color Brush Set, plus any additional donations you choose to make through Morphe stores and morphe.com, our donation will help fund The Trevor Project’s ongoing efforts to help save young LGBTQ lives".

Morphe have paired with the Trevor Project which is the world's largest suicide prevention organisation for LGBTQ+ youth. Picture: Morphe

The funding will go towards a number of service, including:

· Providing confidential crisis counseling to 80,000 LGBTQ young people this year

· Cultivating a safe and supportive community for LGBTQ youth from around the world on Trevor Space, Trevor's international social media platform

· Training hundreds of volunteer crisis counselors to provide invaluable support to LGBTQ youth via text, chat, and phone 24/7.

The brand new collection launches June 6 on Morphe.com.