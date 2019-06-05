Celebrate Pride 2019 with this gorgeous rainbow makeup collection from Morphe

5 June 2019, 16:33

The beautiful collection is for a great cause as well
The beautiful collection is for a great cause as well. Picture: Morphe
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The bold new collection will donate 100 per cent of its profits to LGBTQ suicide prevention

Makeup is an amazing way to express yourself, and Morphe is a brand that encourages diversity and self-expression in many ways.

The brand's new rainbow Live In Colour collection for Pride month is not only stunningly beautiful and comes with every bright and bold colour you could think of, but it's for an amazing cause too.

The collection is a small one, and includes the 25L Live in Colour Artistry Palette which has every shade from bright pinks to greens, blues, yellows and more.

There's also a small brush set available which has seven different brushes, from shaders to blenders and even an angled brush for precise designs.

The collection is all about bold colours and self-expression
The collection is all about bold colours and self-expression. Picture: Morphe
All of the shades have positive names linking to Pride month and happiness
All of the shades have positive names linking to Pride month and happiness. Picture: Morphe

Morphe will donate all of the profits from the collection to the amazing Trevor Project, who they've partnered with.

The Trevor Project is the largest 24/7 suicide and crisis intervention organization for LBGTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning) youth.

Morphe wrote on their Instagram: "Thanks to your purchase of the 25L Live in Color Artistry Palette, Live in Color Brush Set, plus any additional donations you choose to make through Morphe stores and morphe.com, our donation will help fund The Trevor Project’s ongoing efforts to help save young LGBTQ lives".

Morphe have paired with the Trevor Project which is the world's largest suicide prevention organisation for LGBTQ+ youth
Morphe have paired with the Trevor Project which is the world's largest suicide prevention organisation for LGBTQ+ youth. Picture: Morphe

The funding will go towards a number of service, including:

· Providing confidential crisis counseling to 80,000 LGBTQ young people this year

· Cultivating a safe and supportive community for LGBTQ youth from around the world on Trevor Space, Trevor's international social media platform

· Training hundreds of volunteer crisis counselors to provide invaluable support to LGBTQ youth via text, chat, and phone 24/7.

The brand new collection launches June 6 on Morphe.com.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Primark have launched a Toy Story collection

Primark drop amazing Toy Story mechanise with prices starting at only £1.50

Fashion

Asda have launched an amazing Tiki bar

You can now buy your own tiki bar from Asda just in time for a summer garden party
The cheeky bride still expected an expensive hen party

Woman calls off wedding but STILL expects friends to attend pricey hen do

Weddings

These three tipples would go splendidly with a light tonic

Best fruity gins for World Gin Day

Food & Health

The bitter taste of a Negroni has made it a favourite of bar tenders and drinkers for 100 years

Bittersweet symphony: How to make the perfect Negroni at home

Food & Health

Trending on Heart

Molly-Mae's entrance will be shown in tomorrow's episode

Love Island shock as first female bombshell Molly-Mae Hague enters the villa

TV & Movies

Model Lucie has shared her previous weight loss on Instagram

Love Island's Lucie Donlan shows off dramatic weight loss transformation on Instagram

TV & Movies

How old is Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard and how tall is he?

How old is Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard and how tall is he?

TV & Movies

Pop princesses Little Mix will be on the new series

Celebrity Gogglebox lineup announced and it includes Little Mix and Rylan

TV & Movies

Anton is the first Scottish male Love Island contestant

Where is Love Island star Anton Danyluk from in Scotland?

TV & Movies

Holly and Phil shared a clip of what goes on behind the scenes.

Revealed! What Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield do during the This Morning ad breaks

TV & Movies