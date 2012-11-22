Reem Acra launches her first fragrance

The fashion designer has created a classic scent

Lebanese Acra, whose stunning gowns are worn by stars such as Kristen Stewart and January Jones, has launched her first ever fragrance.

The Reem Acra Eau de Parfum has top notes of bergamot, peach and orange blossom, ginger, jasmine, lily of the valley and peony at its heart and base notes of amber, cedar, patchouli and warm musk.

The scent is available exclusively at Harrods and is priced at £55 for the 50ml bottle and £72 for 90ml