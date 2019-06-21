Here's how you can get rid of your eye bags permanently in less than 10 minutes

Getting rid of your eyeballs can make you seem more 'awake' and give a youthful appearance. Picture: Getty

By Mared Parry

If you're feeling a bit self-conscious of the bags under your eyes, have no fear as you can erase them quickly and easily.

A lot of us suffer from under-eye circles, and we’re often told it’s down to a lack of sleep - but for some that’s not always the case and they just do not budge.

If you’re feeling a bit sick and tired of forking out hundreds on creams and eye masks that never seem to make all that much of a difference you might’ve looked at other options.

Getting rid of your bags is actually quite simple. Picture: Getty

Tear trough filler can banish those pesky bags pretty much straight away, and you’re guaranteed it’ll work, with zero downtime.

L’atelier Aesthetics is a London-based clinic that provide the service from their Harley Street surgery.

Dr Duncan Brennand (FRCR MBBS BSc Hons) is a Consultant Interventional Radiologist at University College London Hospital and an internationally-recognised expert in all things aesthetic who provides the dermal filler service in one quick and easy appointment.

It’s truly so swift that you could go and banish your bags in your lunch hour.

The Harley Street clinic is super stylish and a comfortable environment. Picture: L'Atelier Aesthetics

Duncan explains: “A less dense hyaluronic acid filler is used for tear trough filler, and it's all about giving structure and volume to the area underneath the eye that can become deeper or hollowed out, changing how the light hits your underage and reduces dark shadows."

The fillers can last anywhere from nine months to a year, it’s entirely dependant on how quickly your body breaks down the hyaluronic acid in the filler.

Dr Brennand adds: “tear trough filler doesn't last quite as long as other filler, but it all varies on a number of things.

The person themselves might metabolise filler quicker than others, but the density of the filler itself has an effect too.

Under the eye you have to use a rather thin filler, which means you'd be looking for it to last around nine to 12 months”.

Getting your tear trough filed can have a similar effect to the one pictured. Picture: Getty

The procedure is rather straightforward at L’atelier; after a consultation you’ll receive some local anaesthetic to the undereye to ensure you feel little to no pain followed by a cannula insertion through the top of your cheek.

Dr Brennand said: "The procedure works by using a cannula, a blunt-ended needle to lay little droplets of filler under the muscle in the tear trough, pushing the muscle outwards, getting rid of the hollow part under the eyes.”

While it sounds a little scary and the process of the insertion can feel quite funny (it is your under-eye after all!) there’s very minimal pain and the procedure itself lasts only around ten minutes.

The amount of filler you’ll need is calculated on a case-by-case basis and is entirely dependent on the severity of your under-eye circles and the desired effect.

L'Atelier Aesthetics offer a number of treatments. Picture: L'Atelier Aesthetics

For most people, there’s only around 1ml of filler required, divided between both sides, but Duncan doesn't recommend more than 1ml per side, which is 2ml in total.

Prices start from £400 for the tear trough filler treatment, which gives you 1ml of filler and the expertise included.

For every additional 1ml you need, it's £200 on top.

You can book a free consultation at L'Atelier Aesthetics here.

