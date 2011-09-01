Rupert Grint and Tom Felton land fashion campaign

The Harry Potter stars are the new faces of brand

Grint, who plays Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter films, and Tom Felton, who plays Draco Malfoy, have landed a modelling job.

The two actors, who are close friends in real life, are the new faces of the Band of Outsiders fashion brand.

In the new campaing for the line the two stars can be seen wearing suits, shades and trainers.

It was also recently revealed that Tom Felton is looking at kickstarting a career in music.