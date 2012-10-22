Stila launch two "Try-Me" skincare kits

Ahead of their brand new skincare launch in February 2013, cosmetics brand Stila have created two teaser kits.

The packs contain either three or five products and give a taste of what is to come in the new year.

A key element of the forthcoming skincare range is Alpine Rose.

This resilient flower is known for its ability to thrive in the extreme conditions of the Swiss Alps. As an anti-oxident rich skincare ingredient, it's proven to improve the condition of the skin and protect it from damage.

The collection is free from synthetic fragrance, mineral oil, sulphates and parabens, making it suitable for sensitive skin.

The three-piece kit (£10) includes: Coming Clean Revitalizing Gel Cleanser; Glowing Reviews Gentle Skin Renewal Scrub; and Face the Day Multi-Use Moisturizing Gel Cream.

The five-piece kit (£18) includes: Coming Clean Revitalizing Gel Cleanser; Glowing Reviews Gentle Skin Renewal Scrub; Face the Day Multi-Use Moisturizing Gel Cream; Undercover Conditioning Toner & Moisture Prep; and Light Source Spot Correcting & Brightening Serum.