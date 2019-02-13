Sexy rose fragrance, the ultimate lipstick and an irresistible candle: 5 top beauty gifts for Valentine's Day

By Nicola Bonn

5 beauty-ful Valentine's gifts. Picture: press/brand release

Heart's Beauty Editor Nicola Bonn explores some amazing Valentine's gifts that would make the perfect alternative to flowers

I do love a bunch of roses (particularly if they're the plush velvety type) but tbh a romantic beauty gift is always much more preferable. I've compiled a list of some of my favourite Valenstiney gifts for you. Perhaps show it to your other half in an innocent/ "I'm not dropping any hints" sort of way and see what happens!

YSL Rouge Volupte Shine Hearts and Arrows. Picture: Press/brand agency

First things first. YSL have produced this limited edition packaging for a few romantic shades of their much loved Rouge Volupte Shine. It's so pretty that it begs to be stroked and photographed all day but hearts and arrows aside, the formula itself is great. While it looks like a lippie it actually goes on like a gloss and as well as looking fab it's nourishing for the lips.

Buy it here for £29

Floral Street Neon Rose. Picture: Press/brand agency

Rose based fragrances are quite divisive and often fail to capture that amazing freshness you get when you sniff the actual flower, ending up being a bit cloying.

One of my favourite rose based fragrances goes the other way. It is a cool, street-wise rose that takes the beauty of the flower and then dresses it in a leather jacket.

For a sexy, addictive rose scent that is bang up to date, give Floral Street's Neon Rose a try.

Buy it here for £50

Le Labs Another 13. Picture: Press/brand agency

If you're after a romantic gift that you can share then I can highly recommend Le Labo Another 13. It contains a synthetic animal musk which makes it unapologetically sexy. Combine that with the moss, jasmine and ambrette seeds absolute and you have a hypnotic potion that will have you wanting to sniff one another as much as possible.

Buy it here for £125

Cowshed Horny Cow Candle. Picture: press/brand agency

It's a little bit in your face, but the title Horny Cow is kind of applicable in the case of this delicious candle from Cowshed. The candle combines Rose Absolute, Patchouli and Cinnamon and the result is a deep, seductive fragrance that isn't too heavy. You can use this in an intimate setting but the scent is so sublime that I light it as often as possible.

Buy it here for £36

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair. Picture: Press/brand

If your other half is feeling flush then get them to buy you a brilliant skincare product that will make a difference and last a lot longer than choccies or flowers.

There are so many luxury items to choose from but why not go for a real classic and get a bottle of Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair. It's an award-winning serum that people go back to time and time again and combines great ingredients like Hylauronic acid with exciting skincare technology. Studies have shown that it can reduce lines and wrinkles if used regularly as well as hydrating the skin and giving it a really good texture and having used it myself, I can certainly concur that it improved the quality of my skin.

Buy it here for £55

You can follow Nicola on Instagram here and download her chart-topping beauty podcast here