Victoria Beckham uses bargain £12 eye mask to get photoshoot-ready

Victoria always shares her favourite beauty spots. Picture: Instagram/PA

We can all afford the little touch of luxury Victoria uses before a busy day of photoshoots.

Posh always looks incredible and knows exactly what works for her when it comes to beauty and skincare products.

The mum-of-four has shared a number of her top picks all over her social media and isn't shy when it comes to letting her fans know exactly what she approves of.

She recently posted a picture on her Instagram of her pre-photoshoot with the hashtags CleanBeuaty and NotPerfect, but she looks pretty flawless to us!

Under her eyes she had some black stick-on eye masks on, and we know exactly which ones they are.

Victoria was using the Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask from 111SKIN UK, which is a brand that's a favourite with Kim Kardashian, Rosie-Huntington-Whiteley and Priyanka Chopra.

The 111SKIN Black Diamond Eye Mask is only £12. Picture: 111SKIN

Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask, £12 from 111SKIN - buy here

The product is rated five stars on the website, and it's description explains that it utilises brand-new technology, hydrogel.

It goes as follows: "This potent mask has been formulated to combat fine lines, wrinkles, and dehydration around the eye area.

"The formula contains AMF which increases hydration, retinol to retexture skin, vitamins to improve discolouration, and a potent peptide to fight lines, with the penetration of these ingredients improved by black diamond particles.

"Drenched in this elixir, the hydrophilic hydrogel has superior adherence to the face, allowing the formula to saturate skin with effective, youth-enhancing ingredients."

Victoria has her pick of the bunch when it comes to beauty products. Picture: PA

Perfect for a jet-setting lifestyle like Victoria's, the mask is great for people who fly frequently and those who are night-owls.

The description continues: "Recommended to leave on for 20 minutes, or until completely dry, the result is a refreshed, plumped, hydrated, and brighter eye area."