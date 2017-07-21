Watch Mesmerising Make Up Artist Transform Herself Into Michael Jackson

By Hollie Borland

She can transform herself into any celebrity!

Croatian make up artist Marina Mamić has gone viral thanks to her incredible videos that show her transforming into a whole host of celebrities.

Read more: 15 Nifty Make Up Storage Hacks You NEED In Your Life

Make up artist Marina Mamić from Zagreb, has a new found fame thanks to her videos that show her transform into celebrities using only her talent and a handful of make up products.

Whilst her YouTube page boasts nearly fifty of these transformations, it's the one that sees her turn herself into pop icon Michael Jackson that's our favourite.

On YouTube, the video has been viewed over 300,000 times