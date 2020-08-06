What is maskne and which treatments and products get rid of chin, mouth and nose spots?

We're all required to wear a face covering on public transport, in shops and so on, but it is having an impact on our skin. Here's how you can treat it...

Wearing face coverings for the purpose of preventing the spread of COVID-19 is great and it's amazing that it was implemented in the majority of public places.

However, the endless blackheads, spots and so on is pretty grim, and it's frustrating seeing your skin deteriorate.

The term 'maskne' is being flung around a lot recently, so we've spoken to some experts about what exactly it is and how you can tackle it.

We spoke to Beauty Base, who sell a wide range of health and beauty products from a host of popular brands, and they explained exactly how breakouts are increased by face coverings:

1. They can trap the moisture you release while breathing onto your skin which increases the humidity in close proximity to your face

2. When you adjust and reposition your face covering to ensure it is effectively covering your mouth and nose, you can transfer oil and dirt from your fingers onto your face

3. Your face can become warm beneath the face-covering and this can increase sweating and lead to a build-up of oil on the skin

4. When the face-covering moves on your face (when you speak for example) the edges can rub against your skin creating friction and breaking down the barrier on your skin, which can lead to clogged pores and tender skin.

As well as this, we spoke to Dr Jaskaren, skin specialist and founder of www.drjaskaren.com, who explained:

“Wearing a facemask can play havoc with skin causing acne flare ups and breakouts.

"This is because the mask creates a warm and humid environment that can have an impact on the amount of sebum your skin produces - if the skin overproduces serum it can lead to spots, greasy skin, clogged pores, and breakouts.



"To avoid this, and ensure you keep your complexion clear make sure you are using a gentle exfoliator twice a day; this will prevent a build up of dead skin which can sit on the surface of the skin and cause irritations."

"Also choose a light, fast-absorbing moisturiser that doesn’t sit on the surface of the skin - I’d recommend the OBAGI hydrate moisturiser which will feed the skin rather than occlude it.

"This will offer long term protection by strengthening the barrier of the skin. If you can, go makeup free as this will allow the skin to breathe - if you can’t manage to stay clear of the foundation, make sure you thoroughly remove all traces of makeup once you take the mask off.

"After washing the skin, try not to rub the surface, patting dry with a towel rather than rubbing. A good moisturiser at this time is also essential to put back any lost moisture into the skin.

"If you do get a breakout or acne as a result of wearing your facemask, treat it by using anti inflammatory ingredients such as a cleanser containing salicylic acid. This will reduce inflammation and help combat congestion of the skin.”

Dermalogica

Dermalogica. Picture: Feel Unique

Dermalogica has a great range of skin products and are used in salons across the country - so you know they're good.

They have a 'Clear Start' range, which is aimed at problem skin and targeting blemishes - perfect for maskne.

Their Breakout Clearing Booster is great to be applied on problem areas and the fast-acting, invisible treatment is enriched with Salicylic Acid to help kill breakout-causing bacterial microbes in as little as 15 minutes.

Featuring patented TT Technology and Phytoplankton Extra, the booster works with the skin’s natural microbiome to help prevent over-drying, while Niacinamide reinforces skin's defensive barrier and helps even skin tone.

Dermalogia Breakout Clearing Booster, £18.50 from Feel Unique

Silicol skin

Silicon skin. Picture: Silicoskin

If you're after a product that works quickly then try out SIlicolskin's 10 minute gel that targets problem areas.

It removes irritants, impurities and bacteria from the skin to help reduce spots, blackheads and excess oil in only minutes.

One of their client testimonials reads: "My spots improve within 24 hours of using the gel and I have definitely noticed fewer new spots forming. Since using the gel, my skin feels very cleansed and extremely soft.

"I’ve not had any issues and it seems to suit my skin well. I like the fact it is odourless and feels more natural.

"I’m really pleased with this product and will definitely keep using it on a regular basis. I would most certainly recommend to others."

Silicol Skin, £9.79

Ecooking

Ecooking. Picture: LookFantastic

Scanidavian skincare brand Ecooking have a fab Acne Serum which is extremely effective as a one off spot treatment.

Designed for oily and blemish prone skin; the lightweight formula contains a high concentration of salicylic acid to clarify and decongest the skin whilst minimising pores and is also 100 per cent vegan.

Ecooking Acne Serum, £43 from LookFantastic

Kate Sommerville

Kate Sommerville. Picture: Kate Sommerville

Cult Skincare brand Kate Sommerville has an amazing blemish-busting product called the EradiKate Blemish Treatment (£22 available at Katesomerville.co.uk)

You can have a targeted approach with this fast-acting spot treatment that helps to reduce blemishes and the appearance of redness. Zinc Oxide helps absorb excess sebum production, while Sulfur reduces blemishes.

EradiKare Blemish Treatment, £22 from Kate Sommerville

Bubu Skincare

Bubu's masks are incredible. Picture: Bubu Skincare

Bubu Skincase have some incredible face masks and have introduced a two-step mashie-busting routine.

Step One: Bust the Spots with T-Spot

Simply use their T-spot Blemish Busting Mask once a week in the morning to help eliminate breakouts and blemishes with their sparkling spot treatment priming mask, formulated with a unique blend of Niacinamide, natural actives and their potent secret serum, you are sure to hit the spot every time

Step Two: Stripping helps preventing

Normally, BUBU recommends you use a face mask once a week. But with the face masks being worn daily, it’s vital to use more than one mask and in this case to use the Strip It Off Exfoliating Mask twice a week.

A perfect treat at the end of the day, the Strip It Off Mask has a unique fibrous mask base combined with a gentle but effective Charcoal, Clay and AHA combo to gobble up dead skin cells, leaving you with a fresh and glowing complexion. It is a fantastic way to keep the skin clean from any germs that have been collected along the way.

Both masks retail at £7.00 each and can be purchased through: www.bubuskincare.com / PrettyLittleThing / In The Style / Amazon