YouTuber Nadine Baggott's must-have products for enviously clear skin

Nadine Baggott shares some of her top beauty buys. Picture: Instagram

By Nicola Bonn

Beauty journalist Nadine Baggott tells Nicola Bonn the skincare products that she swears by.

Straight-talking beauty journalist Nadine Baggott knows her skincare, and likes her beauty products to be no-frills, fragrance free and high performing.

She recently spoke to me for my podcast, Outspoken Beauty, where we discussed some of her must-haves, and other tips and tricks she's learnt throughout her career.

Here are some of the products that she swears by.

Cerave Hydrating Cleanser

This cleanser is non-irritating and formulated by dermatologists. Picture: press/brand

This brand is not only really affordable but has been formulated by dermatologists. The products are effective, great for all skin types, non-irritating and fragrance-free.

The Hydrating Cleanser contains hydrating Hyaluronic Acid and won't leave your skin feeling stripped.

Buy it here for £9

HadoLabo Hyaluronic Acid

Hugely popular in Japan, this is about to be huge in the UK. Picture: press/brand

Nadine's next step is to apply a hyaluronic acid serum to increase the moisture levels in her skin.

She advises us to use one with different molecular weights so that it both sits on the skin but also works at a slightly deeper level.

She's really excited about HadoLabo Super Hydrator which is available here for £14.95.

A Glycerine rich product

A product rich in glycerin will lock in moisture from your hyaluronic acid. Picture: Indeed Labs

Nadine likes to seal in her hyaluronic acid with a product that is rich in glycerine. One of her favourites is Indeed Labs Hydration Booster. it's available here for £16.99

Vitamin C

One of Nadine Baggott's favourite vitamin Cs. Picture: press/brand

Nadine is very clear that a vitamin C needs to be at a sufficient strength to be really effective, over 10% and up to 30%.

She also mentions that when you use a strong vitamin C it's important to use it carefully and not to use it too near the eyes, as it can cause sensitivity.

One of Nadine's favourites is The Ordinary 23% vitamin C + HA spheres which is available here for £4.90

Retinol

Nadine's go to retinol is by US brand Paula's Choice. Picture: press/brand

I've previously explained why retinol is such a great asset to a beauty routine.

Nadine doesn't think it's worth using a retinol unless it is at 1% strength. (You can build up to this slowly by buffering it out with a moisturiser and using lower strengths to start with).

One of Nadine's top retinols is the Paula's Choice 1% Retinol Treatment which you can buy for £45 here

Listen to Outspoken Beauty

