The top 10 best kids toys for Christmas have been unveiled

By Zoe Adams

From Lego to cuddly toys and even learning games - these top 10 Christmas toys are sure to be popular this December 25th.

Buying Christmas gifts is like a military operation as we figure out who likes what and where's the best shop to buy it, all while trying to stick to a decent budget.

And now, just ahead of December, the top 10 most popular toys for children this 2025 has been unveiled and there's plenty of inspiration in there for the little ones in your life.

Revealed by Amazon, they have pulled together this year's hottest toy wish list which includes popular items such as Lego, Squishmallows and Hot Wheels building sets.

With a variety of toys on their 'Top 10 toys to buy' they have included items that will encourage learning, imagination and creativity; a gift designed for every type of little mind you want to treat this festive season.

And for their festive good deed this year, Amazon will also be donating hundreds of toys from this hot-list to families in need as part of The Multibank charity initiative.

Here's the round up of the ten most popular Christmas toys for 2025.

Asmodee Brick Like This! The Official LEGO Party Game, £18

A Lego game the whole family will love at Christmas. Picture: Amazon

Dickie Toys Stitch Surfboard, £27.99

Stitch's popularity is making it's way to Christmas this 2025. Picture: Amazon

DJ Furby Interactive Plush Toy, £59.99

Furby is back on the most-wanted toy list in 2025. Picture: Amazon

Numberblocks Wooden Building Blocks Activity Set, £22.99

Number Blocks are great for imagination and learning. Picture: Amazon

Mattel Brick Shop Hot Wheels Premium Series Building Set, £136.98

A fun parent and child project for all Hot Wheels car fans. Picture: Amazon

Pets Alive Mama Turtle Surprise, £19.99

A Christmas toy thats fun and imaginative. Picture: Amazon

PLAYMOBIL Sky Trails Starter Kit Construction Toy, £69.98

Playmobil is back with a creative set for Christmas. Picture: Amazon

Rainbow High Air Brush & Create, £27

The top Christmas toys list includes this doll of dreams. Picture: Amazon

Squishmallows Amazon Exclusive Holiday Fox, £17.99

Amazon are exclusively launching this Squishmallow for the festive season. Picture: Amazon

