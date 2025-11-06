The top 10 best kids toys for Christmas have been unveiled
6 November 2025, 15:40
From Lego to cuddly toys and even learning games - these top 10 Christmas toys are sure to be popular this December 25th.
Buying Christmas gifts is like a military operation as we figure out who likes what and where's the best shop to buy it, all while trying to stick to a decent budget.
And now, just ahead of December, the top 10 most popular toys for children this 2025 has been unveiled and there's plenty of inspiration in there for the little ones in your life.
Revealed by Amazon, they have pulled together this year's hottest toy wish list which includes popular items such as Lego, Squishmallows and Hot Wheels building sets.
With a variety of toys on their 'Top 10 toys to buy' they have included items that will encourage learning, imagination and creativity; a gift designed for every type of little mind you want to treat this festive season.
And for their festive good deed this year, Amazon will also be donating hundreds of toys from this hot-list to families in need as part of The Multibank charity initiative.
Here's the round up of the ten most popular Christmas toys for 2025.
Asmodee Brick Like This! The Official LEGO Party Game, £18
Dickie Toys Stitch Surfboard, £27.99
DJ Furby Interactive Plush Toy, £59.99
Numberblocks Wooden Building Blocks Activity Set, £22.99
Mattel Brick Shop Hot Wheels Premium Series Building Set, £136.98
Pets Alive Mama Turtle Surprise, £19.99
PLAYMOBIL Sky Trails Starter Kit Construction Toy, £69.98
Rainbow High Air Brush & Create, £27
Squishmallows Amazon Exclusive Holiday Fox, £17.99
